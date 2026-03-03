Alexander Volkanovski Doubts Charles Oliveira Survives Five Rounds With Max Holloway at UFC 326

UFC 326 is set to light up Las Vegas as the promotion’s next numbered card arrives with a main event fueled by redemption and legacy. In a rematch 11 years in the making, Max Holloway puts his BMF title on the line against former lightweight king Charles Oliveira in what promises to be a high-octane clash at 155 pounds. Their first encounter, however, was anything but memorable. Just 1:39 into the opening round, Oliveira shot for a takedown and suddenly appeared to be in severe discomfort.

Though ‘Do Bronx’ briefly returned to his feet, he repeatedly clutched his neck in pain, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the bout in an anticlimactic finish. More than a decade later, both men have evolved into all-time greats and former undisputed champions, adding far greater stakes to their second meeting. The question now looms: will history repeat itself, or are fans finally in for the war that slipped through their fingers the first time? According to Alexander Volkanovski, there’s a bold prediction on how this long-awaited sequel unfolds.

Alexander Volkanovski Foresees Late Stoppage as Charles Oliveira Faces Max Holloway at UFC 326

In simple terms, Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway will drown Charles Oliveira with pace and pressure as the fight progresses. As previously noted, ‘Blessed’ earned a TKO victory over the Brazilian in their first meeting back in August 2025 at UFC Fight Night 74.

Now, with their rematch scheduled for March 7, the reigning 145-pound champion expects a similar outcome, particularly in the championship rounds. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski pointed to Holloway’s relentless engine and ability to exploit fading cardio as a decisive factor.

He said, “Max Holloway, you go 100 percent. Now he is going to get you tired, and he’s one guy who knows how to capitalize on someone being tired.”

‘Volk’ added, “If he sees you tired, he’s going to make you pay more and more and more, and he can definitely mentally and physically break you down. Does that give him opportunities to get the finish? I’m going to say yes.”

‘The Great’ went a step further by predicting a late stoppage in the five-round contest. “I think you’ll get some better value at him getting the finish. I think he can get the finish. I think the later rounds, he gets the finish. I can definitely see a finish in the third or fourth round, even.”

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Max Holloway will finish Charles Oliveira in the later rounds. 👀🔥 “It’s either Charles lands early and gets a finish, or he gets finished in the later rounds. I’m leaning more towards a finish than a decision for Max.” (Via @alexvolkanovski ) pic.twitter.com/CvojVGVXnW — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 3, 2026

Volkanovski also addressed Oliveira’s reckless abandonment, something he believes could play directly into Holloway’s hands. According to the Australian, ‘Do Bronx’ tends to press forward in predictable bursts, which creates openings for sharp counters and angle changes.

He explained, “He’ll [Max] do that straight away, and he’ll execute it straight away. I think he can do that with someone like Charles. Charles is going to pretty much do what he always does, so Max Holloway will be able to, as he’s coming forward and getting angles, maybe jab him, pretend to move out, knowing that Charles is going to want to get right back in front of him again, make him pay.”

‘Volk’ ultimately framed the fight as a clash of sustainability versus explosiveness. “Max is the type of guy that can put that type of pace on you. Charles is going to be dangerous enough to put him in danger, but only thing is, you can’t do that for five rounds with someone like Max.”

He concluded by noting, “It’s either Charles lands and gets a finish early, or he gets finished in the later rounds. I’m leaning more towards a finish than a decision for Max.”

This assessment carries weight, considering Volkanovski has defeated Holloway three times in the past. Still, ‘Blessed’ enters the bout with strong momentum, going 4-1 in his last five and most recently retiring Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Oliveira, meanwhile, rebounded from a knockout loss to reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 with a submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Brazil. With elite finishing ability on both sides, the 155-pound title picture could look very different once this explosive rematch is settled.