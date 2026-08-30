Frank Warren Drops Major Update on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Mega-Fight

The Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight fight is in limbo because of a dispute over where it will take place. Both fighters originally signed contracts intended for a massive UK stadium event. However, Saudi organizers, alongside streaming giant Netflix, are aggressively pushing to move the bout to the United States to maximize broadcasting revenue.

This sudden change led to a bitter war between the rival camps, leading to legal threats from Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn. To settle the growing panic, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has now stepped in with an update on where the negotiations actually stand.

Warren Addresses Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Location Drama

Warren told Sky Sports that he believes the fight will happen in November, most likely in America. This news follows “The Gypsy King’s” harsh social media posts claiming the fight was off because Joshua’s team wanted more money for a venue change.

However, organizers are reportedly targeting Nov. 20, with Madison Square Garden as the top choice. And Fury’s move to Miami to start training camp shows his team expects the fight to happen.

Summarizing the entire situation, he said, “I genuinely think it will happen. His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, he will announce that fairly soon. I know there’s been some issues with contracts with Matchroom and AJ. I believe they will iron all those out. I think because of the amount of money involved, I hope I’m wrong, but I think it will go on in America.”

Warren also confirmed that Fury has landed in Miami and is already training . While both heavyweights want the fight at Wembley Stadium, moving it to New York introduces a massive tax burden. Still, Warren believes the venue choice is out of the fighters’ hands .

“It’s out of their hands now,” Warren said. “That’s not quite right, actually, they could refuse to fight. We don’t get the fight we want to see. I think because of the amount of money involved, I hope I’m wrong, but I think it will go on in America.”

Both heavyweights stayed sharp over the summer with warm-up wins to stay on track. Fury won a fight in Thailand, and Joshua won his own tune-up bout. Warren isn’t worried about the venue change. He highlighted that legends like Muhammad Ali often fought abroad for bigger paydays, including famous fights like the “Rumble in the Jungle” and the “Thrilla in Manila.”

Contract Deadlines Loom for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

If the bout moves to America, UK fans will lose the chance to watch Fury and Joshua fight live on home soil at Wembley Stadium. Instead, the match will be streamed digitally to a global audience through Netflix’s base of over 250 million subscribers.

Time is running out to make a decision. Because training camps are already open for the November date, further contract delays from Joshua’s team risk pushing the event back, something Warren has flagged directly.

However, Warren remains confident the promoters will sort out the contract issues soon. Fans have waited for years to see this matchup, and they will only have to wait a bit longer for the official announcement.