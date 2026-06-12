Chapeau: Wilkens Mathieu Stops Esquiva Falcao – Munguia Next?

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Eye of the Tiger has its second impressive super middleweight prospect as Wilkens Mathieu stopped veteran Esquiva Falcao in eight rounds.

has its second impressive super middleweight prospect as stopped veteran Esquiva Falcao in eight rounds. Popular Quebec fighter Leila Beaudoin won the interim WBA World Featherweight title with a shutout win over Paulina Angel in front of her happy hometown fans.

won the interim WBA World Featherweight title with a shutout win over Paulina Angel in front of her happy hometown fans. In a controversial result, Olympian Mehmet Unal barely managed a draw against impressive former kickboxing champion Yoann Kongolo.

WAVED OFF IN THE FINAL SECONDS OF ROUND 8 OMG 🤯#MathieuFalcao | LIVE NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/sa6kROplRq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 12, 2026

Wilkens Mathieu Is For Real

Christian Mbilli better watch his back. The super middleweight champion’s stablemate and the price of Quebec City, NABF champion Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) stepped it up in the main event Thursday, stopping Olympic silver medalist and former world title challenger Esquiva Falcao of Brazil (32-3, 21 KOs) his front of his fans at the Théâtre Capitole of Quebec City.

“I’m really happy with the outcome, the result is very satisfying,” said Mathieu. “The performance itself could have been better,” giving himself a 7.5 out of 10. This should concern every potential opponent who might get an 8, 9, or 10 out of Mathieu.

Still just 21-years-old, Mathieu’s job was to prove he’s worthy of the buzz being generated among boxing observers by taking on an opponent whose only previous losses were to a world champion and Olympic champion.

Mathieu went to the body early, while Falcao got off to a tepid start. The Brazilian and his corner said after round one that Mathieu had no power. It was a premature assessment.

By round five, Falcao had backed off, fighting much more defensively as the superior handspeed of Mathieu allowed him to land power punches nearly at will.

Falcao stepped up the pace in the eighth round, but he left himself vulnerable by engaging, and Mathieu took advantage of it. Near the end of the round, he drilled Falcao with a trio of left and right hooks, dropping him in the corner of the ring. Referee Steve St. Germain gave Falcao the full count as he rose slowly on tired legs. St. Germain took a look and declared the fight over at 3:00 of round 8.

“Falcao was a tough opponent, an Olympian. But I stopped an Olympic silver medalist,” said Mathieu. “I hope the world gives me more respect now. I didn’t face nobodies. I’ve won 16 fights in a row. “I feel like I’m already in the major leagues. Sure, I’m not perfect. I haven’t reached my full potential yet, but I’m already playing in the big leagues,” added Mathieu. He said minor injuries held him back from doing exactly what he wanted. “Still, I felt very strong, even if I could have done better. All in all, I put in a great performance. I’m happy.”

Jaime Munguia Is Mathieu’s Next Target

Mathieu has still never come close to feeling threatened in the ring. After his win, he took direct aim at the world champion he wants to challenge for a full title.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I know what I want next. I want a world title shot with Jaime Munguia,” declared Mathieu. “I know it might seem unrealistic to some, but I know (promoter) Camille Stéphane will do whatever it takes.

“Why not? A world title shot with Munguia isn’t impossible,” said Mathieu, saying he’d ready to go and claimed defeating Munguia “would be easier than the Falcao fight.” You have to admire the 21-year-old’s confidence. It’s also a reminder that Mathieu is still just 21 years old. It will be fun to watch his progression.

Leila Beaudoin Wins Title In Sweet Hometown Victory

Three shutout scorecards might make you believe winning the WBA Interim World Super Featherweight was a cakewalk for former title challenger Leïla Beaudoin of Levis, Quebec (14-2, 2 KOs) over Paulina Angel of Colombia (7-3-2, 3 KOs).

Turning up the pressure at the end of the round 🔥#MathieuFalcao | LIVE NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/NoKBmNB354 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 12, 2026

Beaudoin had to weather a rough fight due to Angel’s style of leading with her head to try and crowd Beaudoin. A headbutt opened a healthy cut over Beaudoin’s right eye, and by the end of ten rounds, her forehead showed the effects of the fight.

But Beaudoin was willing to do what was necessary to get the win. Otherwise, Beaudoin used her jab effectively to hold off the worst from Angel, following up with solid right-hand shots to make Angel think twice. She picked up the pace in the seventh round and ensured Angel would not find her way into the fight in the later rounds.

It was an especially sweet win for Beaudoin in front of her hometown crowd. She thanked her team and the fans, then said she would consider moving up to 135 pounds and issuing a challenge to WBA champion Stephanie Han.

Undercard Results from Quebec City

First, it was the surprising Rico Verhoeven. Now, Yoann Kongolo shows it wasn’t a one-time fluke for world class kickboxers.

Top ten light heavyweight contender and Olympian Mehmet Unal of Montreal (15-0-1, 13 KOs) barely managed to pull off a draw against former kickboxing champion Kongolo (18-3-2, 7 KOs), a fight most observers in the crowd and Unal’s trainer Marc Ramsey believe Kongolo won.

The tough and durable Kongolo took whatever Unal had to offer without a wobble and delivered impressive and accurate power punching. Unal looked visibly discouraged as the fight wore on. In the corner, Ramsey did what he could between rounds to urge Unal to pick up the pace.

INTENSE corner talk 👀#MathieuFalcao | LIVE NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/wegIEK2yK3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 12, 2026

Super middleweight Moreno Fendero (15-0, 11 KOs) had his way with tough veteran Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz of Puerto Rico (21-2, 17 KOs), whose only previous loss came to Edgar Berlanga. The strongman power puncher laid leather on Gonzalez-Ortiz until he was worn down after seven rounds. In the eighth round, two vicious left hooks seriously hurt Gonzalez-Ortiz, and the referee swooped in to quickly stop the fight a minute into the round.

Super featherweight Thomas Chabot of Thetford Mines, Quebec (13-1, 8 KOs) and Jose Antonio Sampedro of Mexico (13-3-1, 7 KOs) entertained the Quebec City fans with a ten round banger, with Chabot pulling out a majority decision. Scores were 97-93, 96-94, and 95-95. “When I got to Quebec City, I started feeling the pressure. I knew I need to leave it all in the ring tonight,” said Chabot.

EOTTM prospect Erik Israyelyan, a native of Armenia based in Montreal (6-0, 5 KOs), scored a TKO win over Johan Guzman of Chile (2-2, 2 KOs).