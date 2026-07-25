The Truth vs. The Hometown Hero: Spence Jr. and Tszyu Clash in Sydney

What to Know:

Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu fight this weekend in Sydney, Australia. It’s not the dream match it might have been before both men took hard losses.

Spence Jr. returns to the ring after three years away, but he isn’t taking the expected tune-up fight.

Tszyu has stayed active, but his once bright future has dimmed as he has struggled against top talent.

A few short years ago, the boxing world would have viewed an Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu clash as an absolute dream match. It would have been the ultimate test between a dominant, unified champion and a seemingly unstoppable rising star. Today, it stands as a stark crossroads fight. But more than that, both men are desperately fighting for relevancy and their respective careers.

Think about Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua this weekend. Both are having tuneup fights before what we all hope will be their inevitable clash.

Not Errol Spence Jr., who is rolling the dice in a massive way. He hasn’t stepped into the ring since Terence Crawford handed him a brutal stoppage loss in July 2023. Instead of taking a soft tune-up, he’s jumping straight into the fire, traveling to hostile territory to face a 31-year-old Tim Tszyu who has never lost on Australian soil.

The Tale of the Tape and Fight Details

The Matchup: Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) vs. Tim Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs)

vs. Date/Time: Saturday, July 25, 2026. The U.S. broadcast begins at 9 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, July 25, 2026. The U.S. broadcast begins at 9 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET. Location: Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia

Afterpay Arena, Sydney, Australia Weight Class: 160 pounds, middleweight Both Spence Jr. and Tszyu weighed in officially at 159 pounds early Saturday in Sydney, Australia.

160 pounds, middleweight Broadcast: DAZN PPV, Prime Video PPV, and PPV.com. Price: $79.95, or included with DAZN Ultimate subscription.

The Narrative: Ring Rust vs. Relevancy

Spence, now 36, has teamed up with trainer Ronnie Shields (dismissing Derrick James) and claims the long layoff was exactly what his mind and body needed to recover. After recent weight negotiations, the bout has officially landed at the 160-pound middleweight limit. Moving up in weight finally helps Spence avoid the brutal cuts of his welterweight days. But the question of his physical durability remains the biggest storyline.

Spence has been remarkably candid about his traumatic 2019 car accident and the residual damage that degraded his sharpness ahead of the Crawford bout. He is attempting a career reinvention more than he is making a comeback. Relying on his elite IQ rather than pure athleticism. A loss here doesn’t just hurt his record; it could permanently close the door on his era as a top-tier attraction.

Tszyu’s Fading Aura and Path to Victory

For Tszyu, this fight is just as much about survival. The aura of invincibility he once carried is gone following tough outings and damaging stoppage losses in recent years. While he recently secured bounce-back wins, those fights exposed a fighter trying to rebuild his confidence.

At a tense pre-fight press conference, Tszyu didn’t just vow to win. He explicitly stated his intention to end Spence’s career and “retire him.” To make good on that chilling promise and reestablish himself as a world-title contender, he must execute perfectly:

Test the Chin Early: Tszyu needs to apply heavy pressure from the opening bell, throwing hard combinations to see if the ghost of the Crawford fight is still lingering. Cut off the Ring: Spence is a master technician. Tszyu cannot follow him around; he has to cut off angles and force Spence to fight off the back foot. Dictate the Physicality: By utilizing his natural size and comfort in the heavier frame, Tszyu can wear down the older fighter in the middle rounds.

Spence’s Path to Victory

Spence is absolutely the wild card here. Stepping into the ring at 36 years old after a massive layoff is a gamble. But class and fundamentals are permanent. A fighter with Spence’s outstanding pedigree doesn’t just forget how to control distance.

Establish the Jab: Spence’s southpaw jab is his best weapon. He must pump it consistently to control the distance, blind Tszyu’s attacks, and disrupt his rhythm.

Spence’s southpaw jab is his best weapon. He must pump it consistently to control the distance, blind Tszyu’s attacks, and disrupt his rhythm. Lateral Movement: He cannot get caught in a phone-booth war. Spence needs to use his superior footwork to pivot off the center line, making Tszyu reset constantly.

He cannot get caught in a phone-booth war. Spence needs to use his superior footwork to pivot off the center line, making Tszyu reset constantly. Counter-Punching: If Tszyu gets overly aggressive trying to force a stoppage, Spence can exploit those openings with sharp, well-timed counters.

The Final Read: Banking On Pedigree Over Brawn

Tune-in to this historic main event tomorrow on DAZN! 🍿 🎟️ Buy #SpenceTszyu NOW at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv | July 25 | Live on DAZN and DAZN on Prime | In Select Territories pic.twitter.com/xPWhJyssfr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2026

Backing the more technically sound fighter in a crossroads bout is usually the smartest play. Both men desperately need this win to stay relevant in the championship picture, but Spence brings the superior toolbox.

If Spence can shake off the early rust, keep his feet moving, and establish that signature southpaw jab, he’ll expose the same defensive gaps we’ve seen in Tszyu recently. Tszyu will undoubtedly try to force a physical brawl from the opening bell to test Spence’s conditioning. However, if Spence weathers those opening three or four rounds, his boxing clinic will take over.

It takes a brave man to bet on a 36-year-old coming off a three-year break, but Spence’s technical superiority, plus Long Island roots, make him the right pick to take the Sydney crowd out of it and head back stateside with a decision victory.