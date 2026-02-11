Team Boxing League Announces Deal With Manny Pacquiao

Eight-division Boxing Hall of Fame legend Manny Pacquiao’s improbable return to active competition continues, this time with a San Diego connection.

This week, Manny Pacquiao Promotions announced a new agreement with Team Boxing League (formerly known as Team Combat League) exploring the involvement of Pacquiao and his promotions company with the league as an owner, ambassador, and active competitor in future seasons.

Beginning in 2027, Pacquiao and MPP will join the ownership group of the new San Diego TJ’s expansion franchise in this new league, which is currently entering its third season. Pacquiao is expected to join the new team as its captain and compete in future seasons under its unusual team format.

Pacquiao, the only boxer in history to win championships in eight divisions, retired from boxing in 2022 and was elected to the Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Manny Pacquiao Already In Boxing Hall of Fame

Shortly after his induction ceremony, he astonished fans around the world by returning to boxing. He challenged current WBC World Super Welterweight champion Mario Barrios of San Antonio, fighting to a draw on July 19, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Observers, including this writer, believe Pacquiao did enough to win the fight.

Pacquiao, now age 47, is anticipated to continue his career with at least two more championship-level fights, then compete as part of the new San Diego TBL franchise until he turns 50 years old.

“This agreement reflects Manny’s interest in the evolution of team-based boxing and the innovative direction TBL is taking the sport,” said Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions. “We view this as a meaningful step forward and look forward to expanding on this relationship as additional details are finalized.”

Why San Diego for Pacquiao?

Why would Pacquiao have an interest in this fledgling boxing league, and specifically the San Diego team?

San Diego is home to the fifth-largest Filipino population in the United States, with more than 95,000 people identifying with Filipino heritage. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is the first Filipino-American mayor of a major American city.

A mural along the side of San Diego’s famed House of Boxing training gym honoring Manny Pacquiao, along with Mexican boxing Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, was created by Ground Floor Murals artists Paul Jiménez and Signe Ditona in September 2021.

Unusual Team Boxing Format Extends Pacquiao’s Career

The league’s format is ideal for Pacquiao, as he continues to fight years after most other champions retire.

Team Boxing League was established with eight original teams in March 2023 and begins its fourth season in mid-March with 12 teams. The team format features male and female team members who compete in three-minute rounds, with 24 rounds per match. Competitors face opponents in their weight classes, nine for men and three for women.

TBL uses a point system using the same judges licensed by state athletic commissions for professional boxing competitions. At the end of the 24 individually scored rounds, the scores are added to determine the winner.

By fighting one or two single three-minute rounds in a competition, Pacquiao can remain active as a professional boxer without enduring 12 full rounds of punishment in a traditional boxing match.

In a statement, Team Boxing League representatives said they believe the interest and involvement of Manny Pacquiao and Manny Pacquiao Promotions reflects the rising interest among elite athletes and operators in innovative competitive models in professional boxing.

TBL has provided a way for boxers without major promotional contracts to stay active, get paid, and gain some attention through its televised events.

Among familiar names to fans are American heavyweight Michael Hunter, light heavyweight Jesse Hart, undefeated women’s featherweight Rashida Ellis and her brother, Rashidi Ellis. Lightweight competitor Nahir Albright found himself in the news last year with an upset victory over Kelvin Davis, brother of Keyshawn Davis. It’s the fight that sparked the backstage brawl when Kelvin’s brothers decided to mix it up with Albright’s team after feeling disrespected following the loss.