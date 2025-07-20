Manny Pacquiao Returns, Settles For Draw Against Barrios

Father Time would like a rematch.

With his Filipino fans cheering his every move in the ring from the opening bell, the performance of 46-year-old, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines against Mario Barrios of San Antonio, Texas, seemed to turn back the clock in Las Vegas Saturday.

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) and Barrios of San Antonio, Texas (29-2-2, 18 KOs) fought to a majority draw, with scores of 115-113 for Barrios, and two cards even at 114-114. The announcement was met with a chorus of boos at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and rueful smile from both boxers.

Barrios retains his WBC World Welterweight title.

In his recording breaking 16th appearance at the arena, the veteran Pacquiao didn’t have the speed of his prime, but it still places Pacquiao ahead of his competitors. The footwork, the firing of punches from different angles, and the energy were simply remarkable. Pacquiao was lively and up on his toes, in seemingly excellent condition to the final bell.

Barrios Starts Slow, Pacquiao Seizes His Opportunity

Barrios was cautious and relatively inactive behind his jab through the first half of the fight, content to counterpunch. In doing so, he conceded early rounds to Pacquiao’s activity rate.

Barrios was asked whether he gave Pacquiao too much respect. “It was just that he still has a lot of crack for his age. He still was very explosive. He was very tricky,” adding that he didn’t want to make a mistake and overcommit on a shot he wasn’t sure about, only to be nailed with a counterpunch.

Barrios had success landing body shots, which irritated Pacquiao. He grimaced and complained about low shots to referee Thomas Taylor, who wouldn’t entertain it.

Hints of Vintage Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao’s snapping jab and trademark combination punching with hooks from both sides from improbable angles turned back the clock, landing with authority on Barrios. Pacquiao racked up early rounds with a more varied, more active offense compared to the static Barrios.

Asked about his performance, Pacquiao said, “At age 46, the pop is still there, still giving a good fight to the people. I’m so thankful to God because he gives me the strength and good health for how many decades I’m still fighting, giving inspiration to the boxing world.”

Through the first nine rounds, Pacquiao was ahead on all the scorecards: 87-84 on two, and 86-85 on the third. NY Fights also had it 87-84.

Mario Barrios Bites Down In Closing Rounds

Barrios said his trainer Bob Santos told him to pick it up in the final three rounds to ensure the victory. We asked Santos what he told Barrios. Santos said he knew Barrios was up against an icon of boxing, with the crowd on his side.

“I knew he was trying to steal rounds in the last, 10, 15, 20 seconds, and a lot of times when the crowd gets going, people get influenced. You just don’t know what the judges are looking at,” said Santos. He believed Barrios was winning by controlling the pace of the fight.

“I just wanted him to make sure that we closed the show in those last few rounds, to make sure that we left no down in anybody’s mind.”

Barrios bit down, and three his highest number of punches in those last three rounds, landing one third of his total power punches, and it made the difference in the fight. Barrios won the last three rounds on all three scorecards, giving him the draw.

Pacquiao Promises He’ll Return

Although Pacquiao said he believed he won a close fight, he conceded his two-month training camp wasn’t quite enough. “It was a close fight. He was very tough.

“I was more tactical in this fight than my last time fighting. I needed to be more active and throw more punches, because that’s my style. I did my best in the fight, and I really thought I won the fight,” adding that fans thought he won the fight, too.

“I need to continue my training for longer going into a championship fight. Because of the election I started late, but it’s okay.

“I had to find a way to finish the fight better, but my opponent is so tough. He threw a lot of good combinations and had defense. It was a tough fight,” said Pacquiao of Barrios. “He has strength. I think although my performance is good tonight, I’m not satisfied with my combinations tonight. I should throw other punches and (be) more aggressive to knock him out.”

Rematch Choices: Barrios – Or Mayweather?

Santos said they’ll have to be satisfied with the draw. “Hopefully we’ll moving on to a rematch, because I think everybody would love to see Pacquiao again. And who the hell wouldn’t want to see two-time El Azteca?” asked Santos. Barrios said he would do a rematch, calling it “huge for boxing. I’d love to do it again.”

“Of course I’d like a rematch. I want to leave a legacy and make the Filipino people proud,” said Pacquiao. Asked whether he would agree to a rematch of his 2015 fight with Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao pointed out that Mayweather is retired. But he said if Mayweather steps forward, he’s game. “Let’s fight again, if you want. I have no problem with that. I’m active now,” said Pacquiao

Pacquiao deserves credit for whipping himself into excellent condition and delivering a far better fight than in his last fight, the loss to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in 2022.

Pacquiao: ‘We’re Not Forever In This World’

Who would have believed boxing fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2025 would be chanting “Manny, Manny” once again? Call it a moral victory, one that opens a door to a path forward to continue an improbable return.

“It was an honor to share the ring with him,” said Barrios. “This is by far the biggest event I’ve had to date, and we came in here and left everything in the ring. I have nothing but respect for Manny.”

“I want to create a legacy that I can leave behind when we’re done, because we’re not forever in this world. We’re just passing by,” said Pacquiao. “So therefore, as much as possible, while you have strength, you have the capacity to make a legacy, then make it.

“At the end of the day, you won’t regret it, because that’s what people remember, especially into the next generation,” said Pacquiao.