Undercard Results: Welcome Back, Mister Gary Russell Jr.

The boxing world would have been perfectly happy just to see former featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. back in the ring after a long absence, after taking over training his brothers following the death of their father Gary Senior three years ago.

In his first fight in the lightweight division, not a shred of ring rust was evident as Russell Jr. of Capital Heights, Maryland (31-2, 18 KOs) went to war against a willing but outgunned Hugo Castañeda of Mexico (15-2-1, 11 KOs).

Russell Jr. made up for lost time and reminded everyone of his talent with a phenomenal power punching display, dropping Castañeda three times, eventually getting the knockout 26 seconds into the tenth and final round with a vicious body shot. Castañeda got to his feet but referee Harvey Dock wisely waved off the fight.

After the first knockdown in the second round, Russell Jr. had plenty of time to try and stop Castañeda. But there was some wisdom in being patient and putting a few more rounds in the bank since his loss to Mark Magsayo in 2022.

“I feel like for the last three and a half years, I was focused on everyone else, my younger brothers, my children, my brother’s children,” said Russell Jr. “I was focused on everyone else, other than myself.

Gary Russell Jr. vs Lamont Roach Jr.?

Even when he was fighting regularly, Russell Jr. developed the reputation of fighting just once a year. Now he can’t afford to let too much time pass. If legal troubles derail the planned rematch between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr., how about lining up the two Juniors for a fight later this year?

Brandon Figueroa Gets Win Over Joet Gonzalez

Behind a dedicated body attack, Joet Gonzalez delivered his best performance since he was a promising undefeated prospect stepping up to challenge Shakur Stevenson in 2019 in the opening fight of the Premier Boxing Champions PPV.

But it wasn’t enough in the eyes of the judges for Gonzalez of Los Angeles (27-5, 15 KOs) to get the win over favored Brandon Figueroa of Welasco, Texas (26-2-1, 19 KOs) in what would have been an upset.

Figueroa takes the unanimous decision by scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 115-113. Boos and grumbling were heard among the crowd filling in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“Joet Gonzalez has been in there with the best,” said Figueroa. “He’s a tough, gritty fighter who gives it his all and comes to fight. He never backed down and brought the fight to me. It was about who wanted it more.

“I felt like I was in control the whole fight and controlled it when I wanted to. He had moments, but I felt like I controlled most of the rounds. It was a close, gritty win.”

Gonzalez never deviated from his game plan using pressure and body work. It was the right call and it worked. Figueroa, working with trainer Manny Robles for the first time, struggled to settle in.

The Heartbreaker had to show a lot of heart in the closing three rounds. He knew he had to take some chances, let his hands go, and exchange with Gonzalez. He found success fighting in close with uppercuts and right hooks. Gonzalez bit down on the gumshield and took the shots well. The rest of the fight took place on a postage stamp piece of real estate in the middle of the ring

“I heard unanimous decision and it just is what it is,” said Gonzalez. “It was a close fight and a good fight. I should have listened to my corner a little bit more.”

CompuBox stats show Figueroa landing 282 of 1,074 punches (26%) against 279 of 821 punches for Gonzalez (35%). Only 10 total punches were jabs between Figueroa (3) and Gonzalez (7).

It’s another hard luck loss for Gonzalez, who was seemingly on the way to a victory. Figueroa and Robles now know what they’ve got to work on moving forward.

David Picasso, Mark Magsayo Get Decision Wins

Undefeated top super bantamweight David “Rey” Picasso of Mexico (32-0-1, 17 KOs) found himself in a tougher-than-expected contest against Japanese contender Kyonosuke Kameda (15-5-2, 9 KOs). Picasso walks away with the win by majority decision. Scores were 98-92, 97-93, and 95-95.

Filipino power-puncher and former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) shut down a good effort from Mexico’s Jorge Mata (21-3-2, 13 KOs) to win a wide unanimous decision in their ten-round super featherweight fight opening the card. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 98