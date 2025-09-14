Ryan Garcia Crowns Terence Crawford as the GOAT After Crushing Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas

Ryan Garcia wasted no time hopping on the Terence Crawford bandwagon after watching ‘Bud’ outclass Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night. The lightweight star, who has previously flip-flopped on his opinion of Crawford, took to social media to crown the newly crowned three-division undisputed champion as boxing’s consensus GOAT.

What makes his praise striking is the contrast to his past comments. Garcia had once dismissed Crawford as “overhyped” and “boring” after his bout with Errol Spence Jr. He had criticized his style as unexciting and not worth fans’ money. Now, the same man is calling the fighter who just dismantled Alvarez one of the greatest of all time.

Ryan Garcia Labels Terence Crawford the Best Fighter Ever

Crawford’s unanimous decision victory over Alvarez sent shockwaves through the boxing world. The Omaha native moved up two weight classes to outwork the Mexican superstar over 12 rounds, capturing his third undisputed championship in different divisions. For the unversed, this feat is something that no male fighter had accomplished before during the four-belt era.

As the undisputed champion, Crawford is crowding the history books, with his critics starting to flip, especially Garcia, whose complete 180-degree turn came through a recent tweet. Following the result of the mega fight, Garcia wrote, “I actually believe Crawford may be the best fighter of all time.”

I actually believe Crawford may be the best fighter of all time. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 14, 2025

This wasn’t it. The 27-year-old even tried to break down what worked for ‘Bud’ during the bout. In another tweet, Garcia explained that Crawford’s success came from his catch-and-counter style. Each time Alvarez loaded up with a big power shot, Crawford absorbed or blocked it and immediately fired back with precise counters.

He mixed that with smart movement, circling and using the ring when needed, then planting his feet and standing his ground when it was time to trade. It showed his adaptability and smooth control of the fight. Moreover, he chose to use his immense boxing IQ that earned him control from the opening bell.

He literally jabbed the former pound-for-pound king throughout the fight. Crawford’s switch between orthodox and southpaw stances kept the Mexican icon guessing all night long. The victory improved his perfect record to 42-0 with 31 knockouts, giving Alvarez just his third professional loss.

By crushing Alvarez, ‘Bud’ became the first fighter to hold undisputed titles at welterweight, junior welterweight, and now super middleweight. Moreover, he also became a lineal world champion in 5 different weight classes, joining the ranks of legends like Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Thomas Hearns.

Fans React to Ryan Garcia’s GOAT Declaration for Terence Crawford

Boxing fans didn’t hold back when responding to Garcia’s bold claim, with many questioning the sincerity of his praise. One fan wrote, “He got Canelo in his old and less active age/era Prime Canelo would put him to bed easily.”

Another fan was more direct in their criticism, penning, “Obviously u on dr*gs n don’t know s*it about boxing (even if u box) Ya he’s great, but he beat a old Canelo that’s obviously not what he used to be Don’t ever disrespect guys like Mayweather, Leonard, Robinson & other greats by saying Crawford is the best RyanGarcia isa Casual.”

A third fan joked, “These announcers went from Canelo being ‘one of greatest power punchers’ to ‘one of best chins’ Hahaha legs goo.”

But Crawford had his supporters, too. “He is! He put a clinic on your boy and made it look easy!” one fan fired back.

Another supporter claimed, “Michael Jordan is the best basketball player of all time. Crawford, similarly, is THE BEST fighter of all time. The best. Hands down.”

Ryan Garcia’s past tweets about Crawford help explain why some people don’t fully trust his praise. King Ry has been inconsistent in his Crawford takes, so fans think he might just be trying to get attention. There will always be a question about whether he’s just riding the wave.