MVP Bans Claressa Shields After Alycia Baumgardner Altercation

What To Know

During the MVP Rousey vs Carano card at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, world heavyweight champion Claressa Shields slapped unified world super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner across the face

On Monday evening, MVP issued a statement banning Shields from all MVP events until further notice

Shields and Baumgardner have a long-running personal feud over a comparison of their boxing skills and status

The long-running personal feud between two of the most prominent names in women’s boxing spilled over the dam on Saturday when the war of words became physical between world heavyweight champion Claressa Shields and unified super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner.

During an exchange of words during the Rousey vs Carano fight card in Los Angeles, Shields got into it with Baumgardner, who is signed to the same promotional company staging the fight, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

The conflict between Shields, a multi-division undisputed champion, and Baumgardner, the unified super featherweight world champion, is among the most volatile feuds in women’s boxing.

Their dispute centers on personal pride, pound-for-pound status, and perceived professional disrespect. Baumgardner has commented about Shields on various platforms, claiming her boxing skill set was superior to Shields.

Shields is not one to take any criticism lightly, as anyone who engages with her on social media knows. In response, Shields has repeatedly dismissed Baumgardner as a “non-factor” who is simply trying to use her name to generate headlines and maintain her relevance.

While speaking on “The Last Stand” podcast with Brian Custer in January, Shields openly questioned the abilities and career prospects for Baumgardner. She believes Baumgardner has declined and is no longer performing at an elite level.

Baumgardner had something to say about Shields’ critique.

“I’m the most skillful woman fighter there is, and that’s a fact,” responded Baumgardner in a subsequent media interview. “I don’t take anything she says seriously because I can’t take her seriously.” Baumgardner defended her standing by pointing to her sharp jab, defensive movement, and fight-changing power, dismissing Shields’s criticisms as pure jealousy.

Shields countered by telling Baumgardner to stop talking about a highly unrealistic cross-weight clash and instead face rising contenders closer to her own division, such as lightweight champion Caroline Dubois.

The verbal hostility escalated from being virtual to real-life on several occasions, including at a Matchroom Boxing event where security had to separate the two women during a heated ringside argument.

Things boiled over on Saturday inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. While attending the fight card, Shields and Baumgardner engaged in a fiery face-to-face argument. The confrontation ended abruptly when Shields slapped Baumgardner across the face. It was caught on video by multiple sources.

H/T Fight Hype

Security teams quickly separated the two champions as they continued to scream at each other. After the video of the incident went viral, Shields took to social media to address the physical altercation and issue a direct callout on Monday afternoon.

Imma continue giving bitches hell respectfully 😎😭 that lil ass girl said “I’ll beat your ass right now” after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that 👋🏾 & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT pic.twitter.com/ivUmSpe97t — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 18, 2026

MVP Makes Position Clear on Claressa Shields

On Monday evening, Most Valuable Promotions stepped in and posted a statement, banning Shields from any future MVP events.

“Most Valuable Promotions is aware of the incident during MVP’s Rousey vs. Carano event on Saturday night involving physical contact by Claressa Shields toward Alycia Baumgardner.

“MVP maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile, threatening, or aggressive behavior toward fighters, staff, media, or guests at any of our events. Physical altercations outside the ring or cage are unacceptable in any MVP environment. MVP does not condone, tolerate, or accept Claressa Shields’ behavior in that setting and it reflects poorly on MVP and women’s sports, which we have worked tirelessly to uplift.

“Effective immediately, Claressa Shields is banned from all MVP events until further notice. There is a time and a place for fighter tension and banter, but to physically attack a fellow athlete while there as a guest inside a private VIP area is unacceptable.

“MVP would like to thank venue security for their swift response in addressing and de-escalating the situation and appreciate Alycia Baumgardner not retaliating and further amplifying the situation. We remain committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all participants and attendees at our events and will continue to enforce these standards without exception.”

Baumgardner posted a statement shortly after MVP’s announcement.

Although fans have clamored for the two women to settle things in the ring, it’s not feasible. There is a 30 to 40-pound weight differential between the two. Until they simmer down and stop the ridiculous comparison, the bad blood between Shields and Baumgardner will remain unresolved.

What Shields needs to learn is that you shouldn’t be fighting for free. She also needs to learn how to share the stage. There’s room enough for everyone to shine, especially when women’s boxing is still fighting for its legitimacy among many fans. Claressa Shields won’t leave her reputation undefeated if she continued this losing battle.