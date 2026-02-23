Detroit Dominance: Claressa Shields Outslugs Crews-Dezurn in Rematch

Ten years after their first meeting, undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields and former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn picked up right where they left off Sunday night in front of a raucous crowd at the sold-out Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

In the decade since, Shields of Flint, Michigan (18-0, 3 KOs) has earned her spot as the number one pound for pound fighter on the women’s side of the sport and she showed why against a game but ultimately outgunned Crews-Dezurn of Baltimore (10-3, 2 KOs), winning in a shutout on all three scorecards in a thoroughly entertaining slugfest of a fight by 100-93.

Before the cards were read, the two longtime friends hugged it out after engaging in a nasty way of words in the lead-up to the fight. After they were read, Shields told Crews-Dezurn, “Don’t back down,” encouraging her and sharing both tears and smiles as they posted together for photos.

Claressa turning UP THE PRESSURE!

Against nearly any other fighter not named Claressa Shields, Crews-Dezurn presents a serious threat against any other opponent. Her skills have sharpened since her first fight against Shields. In the early rounds, Crews-Dezurn fought behind a stiff, well-timed jab with her excellent right hook behind it. It kept her highly competitive and Shields acknowledged it forced her to adjust.

“I felt like I had to take my time. Franchon hits hard, man, and she’s tough, and you got to be very tricky. She went like I said, she was trying to cause the upset today, and got me with some shots.

“But Franchon’s exactly who thinks she is, a Heavy Hitting Diva. That’s one of the best fights that I’ve been in in my professional career, especially at 10 rounds. It was fun. I had to watch my ass every round!” smiled Shields.

Not to worry. Shields has far better handspeed and accuracy. She cleaned up her defense, and she went to the body of Crews-Dezurn to slow her down. It was effective with Crews-Dezurn slowing down in the last few rounds.

After The Battle, Friends Again

But Crews-Dezurn has unmatched determination, and finished the fight on her feet, giving her absolute best. In the end, even the partisan Detroit fans had to applaud her effort and appreciate the fight she delivered with Shields, once again her dear friend.

“Franchon may be shorter than me, but she’s longer,” explained Shields. “Since our amateur days, she got a real good stick, and when she put it out there, her right hand come right behind her. I had to watch myself, and I had to get real tricky with her. I think today I showcased my skills, my offense, my defense, my body shots. And I almost had her out round seven, but she just, she just won’t go!”

Crews-Dezurn joined Shields in the post-fight interview to thank her and thank the fans in Detroit. “Y’all know, y’all love me too,” laughed Crews-Dezurn.

“I want to congratulate Clarissa, because she stepped up. We always put on the show for the fans.” Crews-Dezurn acknowledged the ugly conflict in the days leading up to the fight, firmly declareing it was all in the past.

“A lot of stuff transpired, but I love this girl, seeing this since she was 15 years old. You do what you continue to do. If we get a chance to share the ring again, I’m still here! I might have to bandage my other knee and put an ankle brace on us, but I’m here to push you, and this is women’s boxing!” said Crews-Dezurn.

Shields had promised a knockout before the fight, but Crews-Dezurn wouldn’t yield. But they delighted the 18,000 fans in Detroit with a highly entertaining main event. Shields thanked the fans, and took a moment to assess just how far she and women’s professional boxing have come.

“I cannot believe what I saw when I came out here,” said Shields.

“I never in my life, at the age of 11 years old thought that I would be here today. I never thought that women’s boxing would make it this far to see this. I’m just so grateful to God that everybody can accept me as being a pretty, tough, and strong woman who really just loves boxing. I’m probably gonna box when I’m 50, if my body lets me. I love boxing. I love competing. I love the competitive energy. I just really love boxing.”

Future Options for Claressa Shields

What are the options now for the pound-for-pound number one? The current Shields hit list will require her to drop back down in weight to the super middleweight division, where she’s eager to take on unified WBO/IBF champion Shadasia Green. Hearing this, Green posted on X/Twitter, “She told me heavyweight, so if it’s not that we got a lot to discuss ! PERIOD.”

Crews-Dezurn is still a champion at super middleweight, and the pair might meet in a third fight with Crews-Dezurn’s belts on the line.

But the opponent most fans want to see in front of Shields is Mikaela Mayer, who moved up in weight in 2025 to super welterweight and won three of the four titles by defeating Mary Spencer. It was no coincidence that Mayer was part of the DAZN broadcast team.

Mayer said she’s willing to fight Shields and she’s willing to do it in Detroit. She said the two teams are discussing terms, and there are only two issues she is unwilling to compromise on: the money, and the fight must be at 160 pounds. Shields has talked about a low-160s catchweight.

On hand for the Sunday night card, four-division world champion Terence Crawford said, “What more can I say? She’s the greatest woman alive!” Who does Crawford think she should fight next? “She’s the woman in charge. She’s the baddest woman on earth, she can pick her fights. She can do whatever she wants.”

Danielle Perkins Wins First World Title

Former Shields opponent Danielle Perkins (6-1, 3 KOs) lost a lopsided decision to shields in February 2025. But she made the hard lessons of that loss pay off for her in a sensational performance against Chei Kenneally of Australia (5-1, 2 KOs).

Perkins showed off her power and much improved accuracy, drilling Kenneally in the sixth round and dropping her hard on the canvas with a wicked cut to the mouth. Kenneally tried to get up, but the referee signaled the end to give Perkins the knockout victory. Perkins is now the new WBA World Light Heavyweight champion.

This is a knockout well worth seeing.

BRUTAL STOPPAGE FOR PERKINS!

Perkins is a former college basketball player who was unable to pursue a pro career after suffering injuries in an auto accident. She had to relearn to walk, and she took up boxing for fitness. The southpaw from Houston is now age 43 and is eager to keep going.

Also on the undercard, heavyweight prospect Price Taylor of Brooklyn (11-0, 8 KOs) was eager to score a knockout after two decision wins, and he got a nice one against James Evans of Toledo (9-3-1, 7 KOs).

Evans held up well for several rounds, but Taylor finally closed the show in the fifth round, sending Evans’ mouthpiece flying out of the ring and throwing him back into the ropes with a crushing left hook.

“What a great night of culture, hip hop, and world-class championship boxing coming all together,” said Salita Promotions chairman Dmitriy Salita.