Alycia Baumgardner Returns In MVP Jake vs Tank Undercard

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix announced Tuesday that MVP’s undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) will make a unified WBA, WBO, and IBF world title defense at 130 pounds against Canada’s #2 IBF, #3 WBO and WBA contender Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs).

Baumgardner successfully defended her undisputed title against Jennifer Miranda of Spain in the co-main event of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3. Baumgardner is currently ranked ESPN’s #7 and BoxRec’s #10 pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Baumgardner vs. Beaudoin will be contested over 12, three-minute rounds, equal to the men’s championship standard, in the co-main event of Jake vs. Tank on Friday, November 14, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and will air live globally, only on Netflix at no additional cost to its members.

Alycia Baumgardner to Vacate WBC Belt

Baumgardner will vacate her WBC belt since the WBC does not recognize (as MVP puts it) ‘women’s choice to compete under equal rules to men’s champions at 12 x 3:00.’

Baumgardner said consistency is what keeps her sharp and makes her dangerous. She said equality in boxing means giving champions a platform. “I am here to show the world that I am built for any and everything. AND STILL!”

On vacating her WBC belt, Baumgardner added, “I have and will always believe that my responsibility as a champion is to push the sport forward. Women in boxing deserve equal opportunities, respect, and rules as men.

“Like Amanda Serrano and many other great champions before me, I believe women should have the choice to compete under the same rules as men, 12 rounds, three minutes per round. I have chosen to move forward in my career under those terms. My next championship fight will take place under those rules, and since the WBC does not currently allow women to fight under those terms, I’ve made the difficult decision to vacate my WBC title.”

Baumgardner says she has no hard feelings toward the WBC, but is focused on helping break barriers for women in boxing.

“I respect the WBC and want to thank the WBC for all the support they’ve given me throughout my career. Becoming their champion was a career-defining honor, and I look forward to and plan to one day fight for a WBC belt again.”

Leila Beaudoin spent five years in the amateur ranks before turning pro in 2019. She now holds the WBO International Super Featherweight title. In her first title defense this past June, she made a statement loud and clear, dropping and dismantling former world champion Elhem Mekhaled in just six rounds, proving that she’s not only ready for the top, but it ready to take over.

“She had a good run, but Alycia Baumgardner’s reign ends Friday, November 14,” said Beaudoin. “Every great story needs a turning point. This is mine.”

Russell vs Hiraoka

Joining the main card is WBA World Super Lightweight world champion Gary “The Last” (Antuanne) Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) vs. undefeated WBA #1 contender Andy “Da Blade” Hiraoka of Japan (24-0, 19 KOs) in a 12-round men’s championship bout at 140 pounds.

Gary Antuanne Russell, age 29, is the youngest of the fighting Russell brothers from Capitol Heights, Maryland. The reigning WBA super lightweight world champion grew up under the tutelage of his father, Gary Sr. and alongside his brothers, including former WBC champion Gary Russell Jr.

After winning National Golden Gloves titles before representing the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Russell turned pro. He built his reputation with an aggressive southpaw style and a string of first-round stoppages. Russell has earned notable wins over Viktor Postol, Rances Barthelemy, and Kent Cruz, while rebounding from a narrow split-decision loss to Alberto Puello in 2024.

In March 2025, he dominated Jose Valenzuela to capture the WBA super lightweight world title with a performance that underlined his potential to become the most accomplished of the Russell dynasty.

“I’m excited to be on an event of this magnitude and put the Russell family legacy on display live on Netflix,” said Russell. “Hiraoka is my mandatory challenger and a strong fighter. We will prepare as we always do and handle business. I will be king of the division for a long time and defending my title will be the first step towards it.”

Andy Hiraoka is an undefeated contender from Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. Also 29 like Russell, Hiraoka began boxing as a teenager under the guidance of his father, an American military veteran. He turned professional in 2013 at age 17. Hiraoka won the Japanese national and WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight titles. Hiraoka made his U.S. debut in 2019 with a TKO win over Rogelio Casarez.

Since then, he has remained undefeated, boasting a nearly 80% knockout rate, and has established himself as a serious force in the global super lightweight division. He is currently the #1 WBA contender at 140 pounds.

“Becoming world champion has been my mission since day one, and on Friday, November 14, live on Netflix, I will make that dream a reality,” said Hiraoka. “Gary Russell is a great champion, but I am coming to Miami to win his belt and become Japan’s next world champion.”

Scotney vs Flores

In a historic preliminary card headliner, MVP’s unified super bantamweight world champion Ellie Scotney of England (11-0) will become the youngest UK boxer ever to fight for an undisputed world title (male or female) in a 10-round women’s championship bout against WBA World Super Bantamweight champion Mayelli Flores of Mexico (13-1-1, 4 KOs).

Scotney made her pro debut in 2020. In her seventh pro fight, Scotney dethroned former champion Cherneka Johnson by decision to become the new IBF World Super Bantamweight champion.

Scotney unified the division, adding the WBO and Ring Magazine titles to her collection in a decision over then-undefeated Segolene Lefebvre. The 27-year-old most recently faced the longest-standing division champion, former WBC titlist Yamileth Mercado on the Taylor vs Serrano 3 all-women’s card, winning by decision and adding the WBC belt to her unified collection.

Scotney is ranked Boxrec’s #9, ESPN’s #10, and Ring Magazine’s #10 pound-for-pound boxer, as well as ESPN’s #1 super bantamweight in the world.

“Belt by belt, I’ve earned this the hard way,” said Scotney. “Undisputed has always been the goal, and now, thanks to MVP, we’re on the final and most important step. On Friday, November 14, I’ll make history as Britain’s next undisputed world champion.”

Mayelli Flores is the reigning WBA World Super Bantamweight world champion from Mexico City. Flores turned pro in 2014 and has built a reputation for high pressure and punch volume inside the ring.

Flores defeated Nazarena Romero by split decision in Kissimmee, Florida, to capture the WBA crown in May 2025. Known for her toughness, stamina, and willingness to trade in the pocket, the 33-year-old Flores represents Mexico with pride.

“I would like to thank God, MVP and my team for this incredible opportunity. When I was offered the fight against Ellie Scotney, without hesitation, I said yes,” said Flores. “I will be ready for a war. Ellie Scotney is a great and tough fighter, but I am up for the challenge.

“I know the importance of this fight. A win over Scotney will put me in the history books as Mexico’s first undisputed female fighter, and I am ready to make history. I dedicate this fight to my family and all the boxing fans that will be watching on Netflix.”

Valle vs Bustillos

Also part of the undercard, MVP’s Costa Rican star Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) will defend her WBC World Strawweight title against Yadira “La Reina” Bustillos of Las Vegas (11-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round women’s championship bout.

Valle is a three-division world champion. Growing up with limited resources and countless challenges in San Jose, Valle learned early on that nothing is given, and everything is earned. She carved her own path and fought to open doors for women in boxing. She won her first world title in 2016 and has gone on to conquer six world titles across three weight divisions, establishing herself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Valle currently has held the WBC World Minimumweight title. Valle has also championed equal pay in women’s boxing, fighting for and achieving the same purse conditions as male boxers. Outside the ring, the 32-year-old is an entrepreneur, boxing promoter, and social role model. Valle is currently BoxRec’s #5, Ring Magazine’s #8, and ESPN’s #9-ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

“This will be my first WBC world title defense, and doing it on MVP’s card with Jake Paul makes it even more special,” said Valle. “I’ve worked my whole life for these moments, and I know what it takes to stay at the top.

“My opponent Yadira Bustillos is tough and hungry, but I’ve never backed down from a challenge. I fight with discipline, with heart, and with the pride of Costa Rica on my shoulders. The landscape of women’s boxing is opening up, and there are many great possible opponents ahead, but before any of that, I need to win this fight convincingly.

“On fight night, the world will see why I’m not just a champion. I’m here to inspire and to keep breaking barriers for women in boxing,” declared Valle.

Yadira Bustillos is of Mexican descent with roots in Durango. She was introduced to boxing through her uncle and brother before beginning training under coach Gil Martinez. What started as curiosity quickly became passion, as Bustillos pushed herself to keep up with male sparring partners and prove her toughness in the gym.

Her amateur career includes back-to-back Roy Jones Jr. National Invitational titles, Nevada Golden Gloves gold, and a third-place finish at the 2019 Olympic qualifiers, where she was ranked #6 nationally.

She made her pro debut in 2021 and contended for the WBC minimumweight interim world title in just her eighth pro fight. Competing across the 105, 108, and 112 pound divisions, Bustillos aims to become undisputed champion across multiple weight classes.

“It’s an honor and a dream come true to fight for this title,” said Bustillos. “The WBC belt represents the peak of the sport, and I respect my opponent, but I’m ready for this. I’m not here to compete. I’m here to conquer!”

Griffin vs Francis

MVP’s top contender Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) will face Cesar “Rainman” Francis (14-2, 9 KOs) over eight rounds in the welterweight division.

MVP’s Avious Griffin has quickly emerged as a force in the welterweight division. With a staggering 94% stoppage rate, the Las Vegas-based fighter from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was introduced to boxing at age eight by his father, Alvin.

Weeks before Griffin’s pro debut in 2016, Alvin passed away unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage, a devastating loss he continues to honor through his career. The following year brought another life-altering setback: a wrongful murder conviction that led to 11 months of incarceration before his exoneration.

These hardships forged Griffin’s “TTD” (To The Death) mentality, an ethos that powers his ring performances and his commitment to breaking generational cycles of poverty, while advocating for mental health and addiction recovery.

Griffin trains under Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, widely recognized for guiding Terence Crawford’s championship rise, along with assistant trainer Esau Diéguez, and renowned strength and conditioning coach Larry Wade. The elite team has helped transform Griffin into one of the sport’s most dangerous and disciplined rising contenders.

“Thanks to MVP, the best promotional company in the business, we’re back on stage Friday, November 14, said Griffin. “See y’all soon, it’s the kid that did.”

Rising contender Cesar Francis fights out of West New York, New Jersey. Born in Panama City, Panama, the 35-year-old made his pro debut in 2017 and has contested for multiple regional titles to date, including the vacant WBO NABO super lightweight title in 2022 and the vacant WBO Latino super lightweight title in 2023.

Francis most recently continued his rise in the division with a second-round TKO of Wayne Boudreaux in September 2025.

“This is a fight I’m excited to win,” said Francis. “I know I’m levels above this guy, and I’m going to show it and show why I can fight for a welterweight title in the next 12 months.”

Nakisa Bidarian: “Making History Together”

“Jake vs. Tank marks a historic night for boxing on a card stacked with champions,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder and CEO of Most Valuable Promotions.

“MVP’s undisputed champ Alycia Baumgardner joins Amanda Serrano as the only champions to defend their unified titles under the same rules as men’s champions, with 12 three-minute rounds in a massive statement for equality in women’s boxing.

“Ellie Scotney is making history at just 27 years old as the youngest UK boxer ever to fight for undisputed, after an unstoppable rise that’s already established her as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound elites.

“Add in title defenses from Gary Antuanne Russell and Yokasta Valle against hungry challengers, and Avious Griffin fighting to reclaim his place among the top contenders at 147, and you have boxing at its best with fighters taking risks, chasing greatness, and making history together on one card,” concluded Bidarian.

“On Friday, November 14 at the Kesaya Center, live only on Netflix, we’re delivering a night fans will be talking about for years to come.”

Tickets for Jake vs Tank will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 24 at Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for pre-sale at JakevsTank.com. The bout will also feature an array of high-end VIP packages, including the return of the one-of-a-kind MVP Owner’s Experience.

Additional information, including additional undercards bouts, will be announced in the coming weeks.