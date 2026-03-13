Heavyweight prospect Johnny Fisher may be attracting growing attention among boxing fans, but a new study suggests the financial gap between rising fighters and the sport’s biggest stars remains enormous.

The British heavyweight recently made headlines online after a playful rivalry between the Fisher and Fury families sparked an unusual challenge. Fisher’s father posted a video on Instagram proposing an all-you-can-eat Chinese food contest between the two clans, writing: “It’s happening: Furys v Fishers Chinese eat off.” Tyson Fury quickly confirmed he would happily take part, turning the light-hearted moment into a viral talking point among fans.

Away from the jokes, the contrast between fighters like Fisher and boxing’s established elite is far more serious when it comes to earnings. Online boxing betting odds makers at 247Bet examined how much money fighters generate for every punch they land by comparing total career prize money with punches landed across their professional bouts.

The findings underline just how large the financial divide is in modern boxing, with the sport’s biggest names earning dramatically more per landed punch than prospects still working their way toward world-level paydays.

Johnny Fisher’s Numbers – A Fighter Still Climbing

For Johnny Fisher, the numbers illustrate a career that is still developing. According to the study, Fisher has landed an estimated 649 punches across 13 professional fights. Those bouts have generated approximately £372,000 in career prize money so far.

When those figures are compared with his punch totals, the calculation shows Fisher earning around £573 per punch landed.

Placed in the wider ranking of high-profile fighters analysed in the study, that figure positions Fisher well outside the top tier of boxing’s earners. Yet it also reflects the reality of a fighter who remains in the early stages of his professional career rather than someone who has already headlined the biggest events in the sport.

There are still encouraging signs in Fisher’s statistics. His estimated punch success rate stands at 46%, a figure that suggests he lands nearly half the punches he throws. That level of accuracy is notably strong for a heavyweight fighter and indicates that his technical efficiency in the ring is not necessarily reflected in his financial numbers yet.

For now, however, Fisher’s earnings per punch underline the difference between prospects climbing the ladder and established names commanding major purses.

The Huge Gap with Tyson Fury

The contrast becomes particularly clear when Fisher’s figures are placed next to those of Tyson Fury. Fury has landed an estimated 2,458 punches across 37 professional bouts. Over the course of his career, the heavyweight champion has accumulated roughly £362.7 million in prize money.

Based on those numbers, Fury earns approximately £147,559 for every punch he lands in the ring. The difference between the two fighters is striking. The study found that Fisher earns £146,986 less than Fury with each punch landed, meaning Fury’s earnings per strike are 257.5 times higher.

The contrast highlights the financial power that comes with headlining global heavyweight events. Championship fights, pay-per-view audiences and international broadcast deals dramatically increase earnings for the sport’s biggest stars. While Fisher continues to build his professional record, Fury has already spent years competing in some of the most lucrative bouts boxing has produced.

Chow Mein Economics

The study also offered a humorous way to visualise the difference in earnings. Tyson Fury’s £147,559 per punch was compared with the cost of food at the Blue Orchid restaurant in Romford, a favourite spot mentioned in connection with the Fisher family. With a portion of Special Chow Mein priced at £17.50, one Fury punch would be enough to buy 8,431 portions of the dish.

Johnny Fisher’s £573 per punch, by comparison, would cover the cost of 32 plates of Special Chow Mein at the same restaurant. The light-hearted comparison fits neatly with the playful rivalry sparked by the proposed Chinese food challenge between the two families.

Where Boxing’s Biggest Stars Rank

Fisher’s position also becomes clearer when the broader ranking of fighters is examined. The research places Anthony Joshua at the top of the list, earning an estimated £172,346 per punch landed across his career. Social media boxing figure Jake Paul follows in second place with £162,562 per punch, while Tyson Fury sits third with £147,559 per punch.

Further down the ranking appear other major champions and contenders. Oleksandr Usyk averages £107,543 per punch, while former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder earns around £65,554 per punch landed. Fighters such as Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker, Terence Crawford, and Conor Benn also feature within the top ten.

These numbers show how modern boxing operates financially. The biggest stars earn massive purses through main-event fights and international broadcast rights. For younger fighters such as Fisher, reaching that tier usually takes years of gradual progress and consistent wins.

Why Johnny Fisher Could Close the Gap

Although Fisher’s current numbers are modest compared with boxing’s biggest earners, his career trajectory suggests there is still plenty of room for growth.

He has fought only 13 professional bouts, far fewer than the established champions featured in the rankings. Many of boxing’s highest-earning fighters spent years building their reputations before landing the bouts that transformed their financial standing.

Fisher’s 46% punch accuracy also suggests that his technical effectiveness inside the ring is already strong. If he continues to climb the heavyweight rankings and attract larger audiences, the financial side of his career could change quickly. Heavyweight boxing has long shown that momentum can shift rapidly once a fighter begins competing in major televised contests.