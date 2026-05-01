How Floyd Mayweather’s $7.25M Tax Debt Threatens Exhibition Fights and Lessons for UFC Fighters

Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record might be the blueprint for defensive boxing but he can’t shoulder-roll his way out of a federal tax lien.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Ring, Mayweather’s planned exhibitions against Mike Zambidis in Athens and a future match with Mike Tyson are both at risk. The IRS has notified Mayweather that it intends to revoke his U.S. passport over a “seriously delinquent” tax debt of roughly $7.25 million.

The unpaid taxes stem from 2018 and 2023. Without a passport, Mayweather won’t be able to travel for his international fights.

Floyd Mayweather’s $7.25M IRS Lien and Passport Problem

The IRS filed a notice of federal tax lien with the recorder’s office in Clark County against Floyd J. Mayweather, listing an unpaid balance of $7,279,664.45. This is more than a financial headache, as travel problems are playing a major role here.

Under U.S. law, the IRS can certify a “seriously delinquent” tax debt to the State Department if the taxpayer owes more than $62,000, the limit for 2026. This allows the government to deny, limit, or revoke a passport. Mayweather’s debt is more than 100 times that threshold.

Floyd Mayweather’s planned exhibitions against kickboxer Mike Zambidis and Mike Tyson are in jeopardy after the IRS notified him of its intention to have his U.S. passport revoked due to an unresolved seriously delinquent tax debt upward of $7.25 million, according to documents… pic.twitter.com/y2ogpxXOXA — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 1, 2026



Mayweather’s attorney declined to comment on the lien. But without a passport, the 49-year-old cannot legally travel to Greece or any other international destination.

While his team claims he is not under financial strain, the public filing of this lien makes it clear that his ability to fight abroad is currently frozen until the debt is addressed.

“Money” Mayweather’s Long History of Fighting the IRS

Mayweather’s financial trouble follows a long, documented pattern with the IRS. In 2017, after the IRS demanded $22.2 million for his 2015 taxes, his lawyers claimed his wealth was “primarily illiquid.” That year, he made roughly $250 million. By 2023, he was ordered to pay another $6.6 million for unpaid 2017 taxes.

The Grand Rapids native generated more than $1 billion in revenue during his Hall of Fame career but became infamous for flaunting his wealth by spending heavily on jets, cars, and a massive entourage that thinned his reserves.

On top of the IRS issues, he is currently facing several lawsuits, including claims for millions in unpaid jewelry and over $337,000 in back rent for a Manhattan apartment.

These financial pressures are why he stays on the exhibition circuit. These fights aren’t only for entertainment but also serve as his primary source of quick cash.

What UFC Fighters Chasing Exhibition Paydays Need to Understand

Mayweather’s situation is a warning for MMA fighters chasing big boxing paydays. Khamzat Chimaev has publicly pitched a boxing match against Conor McGregor, specifically suggesting a “Zuffa Boxing” event in early 2026.

The former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has also frequently hinted at a boxing match against Ryan Garcia. He has mentioned that the UFC is open to the idea if it generates enough revenue.

For fighters eyeing international bouts in places like Dubai or Tokyo, IRS rules are a serious risk. While an approved installment plan can lift the travel ban, a simple request to pay later won’t help the process.

Mayweather has a habit of using one big purse to pay off old tax debts. He seems to be trying that again with the Pacquiao rematch this September. However, the travel ban now threatens his June fight in Athens, which he likely needs for some urgent cash.