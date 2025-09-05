Floyd Mayweather Flaunts Money Flexing Video After Mike Tyson Fight Confirmation

Money Mayweather is back to doing what he does best, flaunting cash and triggering haters. This time, he’s doing it from his private jet with millions in cash. Just hours after confirming his exhibition bout with Mike Tyson for spring 2026, Floyd Mayweather released another signature money-flexing video that combines flamboyance and a middle finger to his critics. This calculated theater reminds everyone that he still remains boxing’s biggest draw and richest retiree.

Floyd Mayweather Flexes Millions in Cash on His Private Jet

The 48-year-old former pound-for-pound king has built an entire brand around ostentatious displays of wealth, and his latest highlight hits all the familiar notes. Fresh off signing a potential nine-figure payday against Iron Mike, Mayweather felt compelled to show the world exactly why they call him Money Mayweather.

Aboard his private jet, he flaunted stacks of cash inside designer bags and crocodile leather accessories while addressing the camera with hardcore background music, creating a vibe.

“I’m pretty sure I’d be upset too if I was somebody else. I’d be mad at Mayweather too. How the fu*k for 29 years or 30 years you can keep getting money like this? I’d be mad too, shit. I’d be hating on Mayweather too,” the 50-0 juggernaut said while handling wads of bills like they were napkins.

Floyd Mayweather flexing his money after the Mike Tyson fight announcement 💀 🎥 @FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/StR3PaEuTf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 5, 2025



The Grand Rapids native continued his shots at critics: “Continue to hate. You know, people only talk about winners. I’m a winner, so continue to talk. See, I’m ballin’ the fu*k up. Crocodile phones, crocodile bags. It’s my life, man. It’s me.”

The confirmed 8-round exhibition against Tyson in spring 2026 represents another massive payday for both fighters. While specific details remain under wraps, Mayweather’s already counting on future earnings. CSI Sports co-founders Richard and Craig Miele will reveal details on the venue and weight class in the coming months. But the announcement came as a shock because many don’t want Tyson to fight at the age of 59.

Moreover, considering their track record, such exhibition bouts hold less value since they don’t count toward a fighter’s win-loss record. So, there is a bit of a mixed reaction among fans regarding the so-called super fight. But right now, people are not happy with how Mayweather chose to flex his wealth.

Fans Question Floyd Mayweather’s Respect for Legends

People confronted Mayweather’s arrogant wealth showcase right after the video dropped. Many viewed the behavior as disrespectful, given his upcoming bout with a 59-year-old legend. Some directly criticized him, while others asked him to be humble, especially when he’s flying high.

“He is a good fighter, but his respect towards the legend is zero,” wrote one disappointed fan who thinks Floyd’s approach to facing Tyson is conflicting. Another fan delivered a harsh assessment of Money’s personality: “Great boxer but a terrible human being.” Even some of his supporters acknowledged his flaws while praising his accomplishments.

One X user noted, “Hate him or love him, he’s the best to ever do it! Sh**ty-a*s personality, though.” Another observer noted, “Dude has such a fragile ego, haha.”

A third fan offered philosophical warnings about his lifestyle choices. He advised, “Always remain humble when up in the air. Never know what could happen… Could all end in a second.”

This isn’t new for perhaps the best boxer in history. Myaweather remains consistent with such criticism throughout his career. Still, it’s jarring to see a fighter get cheered in the ring but spark controversy outside of it.