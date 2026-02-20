Hitchins vs Duarte: Show Stealer On Saturday Undercard

With the excitement level of the Barrios vs Garcia welterweight title fight on Saturday in Las Vegas a complete unknown per our preview, look to the undercard Hitchins vs Duarte IBF World Super Lightweight title fight to steal the show, just as it stole the final news conference on Thursday.

Pull up a seat and hear me out, friends.

Hitchins of Brooklyn (20-0, 8 KOs) and Duarte of Chihuahua, Mexico (30-2-1, 23 KOs) got spicy with each other during the news conference, and it was a damn good time.

Pepe Gomez, Duarte’s co-promoter, says it’s the right time for Duarte to win his first title after proving himself against Kenneth Sims Jr. “Oscar has grown significantly since his fight against Ryan Garcia. Every punch is going to bring out those points out in the ring.”

Hitchins’ manager, Keith Connolly, said Hitchins showed his potential to be a pound-for-pound fighter when he first signed him two and a half years ago, and he’s fulfilled that potential. But he said the missing ingredient was adjusting to provide more entertaining fights, and he told Hitchins, “Listen, this is also entertainment. It’s not just about winning. I want you to sit in the pocket and fight.” Then he put on a showstopper against George Kambosos Jr., knocking him out in better fashion than Devin Haney.

“The kid’s talent is endless. There’s no ceiling on him, and I think he could go down as one of the all-time greats when his career is over,” said Connolly.

Then it was time for the fighters to take over the conversation.

Duarte: “Don’t Overlook Me”

Duarte warned Hitchins and Connolly they shouldn’t be overlooking him. “I know what I’m going to bring to the ring. But other than that, I’m extremely happy to being here for this opportunity. I know that I’m hungry and I want that world title. I want that championship, and we’ll see you on Saturday. I’m coming not only for kitchens, for my opponent, but anyone else that they put in front of me.”

Switching to English (much like Canelo Alvarez as he got more comfortable with another language, Duarte said of Hitchins, “I think Richard is a basic fighter. I’m ready, and I’m training very hard in this camp. I’m feeling very physical and in my mind, I’m ready for my title.”

Hitchins: “I’m Far From A Basic Fighter”

Hitchins had been keeping his own counsel. Now, he took the opportunity to take Duarte on.

“You know him and his camp, they’ve been saying I talk a lot of shit .. The only person that kind of gave me my respect was (trainer) Robert Garcia,” said Hitchins, adding that the only fighter he ever struggled with was Gustavo Lemos, and urged fans to look at his performances against Kambosos Jr., or Jose Zepeda.

The “basic fighter” comment got under Hitchins’ skin. “I’m far from a basic fighter. This is exactly what George Kambosos was saying. And he got in that ring and found out the hard way, him coming at me like a train,” telling Duarte he would knock him out if he chose to pressure Hitchins.

Hitchins went on to blame his shaky performance against Lemos on the IBF’s rehydration clause, telling a long story about his refusal to agree to the rule, then being forced to dehydrate himself overnight. The IBF requires fighters in a championship bout to weigh in the morning of the fight and weigh no more than 10 percent over the weight limit.

“I felt it way more. I felt that, but I was in such good shape I was able to deal with that type of pressure,” said Hitchins

Hitchins turned to Duarte and prodded him to bet on the outcome of the fight. “I know you’re confident, I would love to bet some money, because I’m gonna beat the shit out of you!”

Duarte sat patiently listening to Hitchins and took him down with a single insult in perfect English. “Shut the fuck up, pussy,” making the audience roar with laughter. “See you in the ring. I’m ready for you, too.”

Hitchins vs Duarte could be a main event nearly any weekend. While Hitchins took out Kambosos, he will need to be more cautious with Duarte and not get drawn into a firefight.

Duarte tries to suffocate his opponents. It can be his recipe for success if he can drain Hitchins’ tank. Protests by Hitchins aside, Lemos is in the same mold as Duarte, and Hitchins had a lot of problems with him. But he still managed to win.

Super Lightweight Title Fight: Russell vs Hiraoka

The super lightweight division is highly competitive. The winner of this fight is a likely candidate for a unification fight with the winners of the second title fight in the division betweenWBA champion Gary Antuanne Russell of Capital Heights, Maryland (18-1, 17 KOs) and Andy Hiraoka of Yokohama, Japan (24-0, 19 KOs).

The fight was in doubt until late Wednesday night. Visa issues held up Hiraoka’s arrival, but he made it to Las Vegas by the skin of his teeth. He took a pass on the news conference, understandably so.

This bout is Russell’s “annual” appearance. Hiraoka is riding a ten-fight KO streak back to 2019. He hasn’t fought in the U.S. since his bubble appearances during the pandemic.

Russell said he’s ready, feeling great after a good training camp. “I’m going to do what I’ve been do what I normally do, like I’ve been doing my whole entire career, show up and show out. So hopefully the concession stand has got some popcorn.

Russell says he hopes Hiraoka can bring his physical best, and that a true champion needs to face adversity, “meeting somebody that’s going to push you to the limit.”

More Super Lightweight Action: Martin vs Albright

In the third super lightweight fight on the undercard, Frank Martin of Detroit (19-1, 13 KOs) will take on Nahir Albright of Philadelphia (17-2, 7 KOs).

Martin got back on the horse after a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in 2024 with a knockout win over Rances Barthelemy in December.

Albright famously defeated Kelvin Davis by majority decision in an upset last June, touching off a brushfire with the DB3 brothers which resulted in a brawl outside the dressing rooms. Now, Albright gets an opportunity to capitalize on the upset.

Martin is happy he moved up a division after the loss to Davis, saying he feels a lot more comfortable.

Martin then took over the interview, asking Albright whether he planned to make it a fight. “When you say you want to make it a fight, right? That mean you want to, like, stand in the middle with me, or you going to box? What you want to do?”

“Whatever we could do, whatever way, any way, yeah do it. Let’s do it. Right here. I’m not going anywhere,” said Albright.

The two then vowed each would be the one to touch up the other. But in the end, Martin complimented Albright for being “a tough motherfucker … It’s going to be a good ass fight,” and his opponent agreed. “It’s gonna be a good show!”

Melikuziev vs Agbeko as Super Middleweight Titles Open Up

Super middleweight Bektimir Melikuziev of Indio via Uzbekistan (16-1, 10 KOs) needs to pass the test against veteran Sena Agbeko of Nashville via Ghana (29-4, 23 KOs) to put himself in the mix at super middleweight. With Terence Crawford’s retirement, all four championship belts are in play.

Agbeko has two straight second-round TKO losses to David Morrell and Osleys Iglesias. This is his last rodeo. He understands his position.

“I come from a country with a long line of champions. Azuma Nelson, Ike Quartey, who Oscar da Hoya fought. That’s one of his hardest fights, he knows. So it’s definitely going to be a firefight. Agebeko says his plan for “Bek the Bully” is to bully the bully.

“The way we train, we’re trained to answer all of the questions that he’ll be bringing so we’re going to look to deal with everything that he can possibly bring forward. The real question is going to be whether he can deal with what I’m going to bring to the table.”

Melikuziev said through a translator, “It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills. Nothing but respect to my opponent, and I’m looking forward to a great fight.”

Full Card News Conference

Opening Fights in Las Vegas

Middleweight Amari Jones of Las Vegas (15-0, 13 KOs) will take on veteran Luis Arias of Las Vegas (22-6-1, 11 KOs).

Golden Boy’s exciting heavyweight prospect Joshua Edwards of Houston (5-0, 5 KOs) is teed up for another likely knockout against Brandon Colantonio of Victoria, BC (7-1, 4 KOs)

In the opener, Saudi super featherweight Mohammad Alakel, training in Big Bear, California (7-0, 1 KO) meets David Calabro of Pennsylvania (5-1, 3 KOs), scheduled for six rounds.