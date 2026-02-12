Iglesias vs Silyagin Set for Unification Fight April 9

The “Boogeyman” is back! IBO Super Middleweight World Champion Osleys Iglesias will face undefeated contender Pavel Silyagin on April 9 with the vacant IBF World Super Middleweight title on the line. Iglesias vs Silyagin will be the biggest boxing event ever presented at the Casino de Montréal.

Iglesias and Silyagin can thank Terence Crawford, who made it all possible.

“Make no mistake about the challenge ahead of us: Pavel Silyagin is a world-class boxer. However, we believe Osleys Iglesias has generational talent, with the potential to be not only among the elite at super middleweight, but among the global elite — pound-for-pound.

“For us, it was unthinkable not to bring this fight home to Montréal, where we are confident Osleys will prove us right on April 9,” said Eye of the Tiger President Camille Estephan.

“It will be a great battle,” said Iglesias. “I know I’m facing a very experienced opponent, and I thank him for accepting the challenge. But I believe this opportunity has come to me for a reason. With God by my side, I will be ready to take what belongs to me. May the best man win — and as always, that will be me.”

“Osleys has dedicated his entire life to this moment, working relentlessly to earn this opportunity,” added Iglesias’ manager, Benedikt Poelchau. “This is a fantastic matchup: two elite undefeated fighters putting everything on the line for the IBF world title.

“We have the utmost respect for Silyagin, who has proven himself at the highest level since his amateur days. However, I have complete confidence in Osleys, who in my eyes is by far the best super middleweight in the world.”

Iglesias Puts Undefeated Record on the Line

Nicknamed “El Tornado,” Iglesias of Cuba (14-0, 13 KOs) has built a reputation as one of the most feared fighters in boxing. Since joining Eye of the Tiger in March 2024, the Cuban southpaw has delivered impressive stoppage victories over Marcelo Coceres, Evgeny Shevedenko, Sena Agbeko, and Petro Ivanov.

On September 4, Iglesias secured the most significant win of his career by stopping Vladimir Shishkin in the eighth round to become the IBF mandatory challenger for then-undisputed world champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez. But just nine days later, Álvarez was defeated by Terence Crawford. Crawford then retired from boxing, leaving the IBF title vacant.

With Iglesias next in line, prospective opponents Álvarez, Jaime Munguia, Hamzah Sheeraz, and Troy Williamson all declined negotiations to face Iglesias. The opportunity ultimately went to the number seven-ranked contender, Pavel Silyagin of Novosibirsk, Russia (16-0-1, 7 KOs).

The 32-year-old Russian is not one to shy away from challenges. Five of his 16 victories have come against previously undefeated opponents. In his most significant win last July, Silyagin handed Pablo “Pacman” Corzo of Argentina his first loss in 24 fights by decision. Still unbeaten in 17 professional bouts, Silyagin now aims to become world champion and upset another heavy puncher in Iglesias in his first fight outside of Russia.

“When I found out about the official announcement of the IBF title fight with Iglesias, I saw my real chance to leave a mark in history of boxing. Put my name in Russian boxing history,” said Silyagin adding he still can’t believe the fight is real.

“From what I know, Osleys has got a strong punch and throws punches from different angles regularly. It’s going to be a long and tough fight. Before it, we’ll definitely go with the team into the mountains to build up stamina, we’ll pay extra attention to that,” said Silyagin.

Eye of the Tiger Prospects Fill Undercard

Also in action that evening, Wilkens Mathieu of Quebec City (15-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental and NABF super middleweight titles.

Former unified world title challenger Leïla Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) will make her long-awaited return to the ring in Quebec.

Alexandre Gaumont of Gatineau, Quebec (13-1, 9 KOs) will look to bounce back from the first loss of his pro career.

Luis Santana of Montreal (15-0, 7 KOs) will compete for the vacant NABA lightweight title.

Eye of the Tiger prospect Erik Israyelyan, a native of Armenia based in Montreal (4-0, 2 KOs) will fight in his first scheduled six-round bout.

Stéphane Fondjo of Cameroon (14-2-1, 9 KOs) will also return to action after a TKO loss to Steven Butler in November.

New DAZN Deal Good News For Fight Fans

The event will also be distributed worldwide on the DAZN streaming platform. Eye of the Tiger Management has signed a two-event deal with the international broadcaster, which will also air the Butler vs Hiseni card on March 5, also in Montreal.

ESPN regularly carried Eye of the Tiger fight cards, but they have lacked a broadcast home for recent cards, so this news is welcome for fans south of the Canadian border.

In Quebec, fans can watch the fight exclusively on Punching Grace, while TVA Sports will air the preliminary bouts.

Tickets for the April 9 event, presented by Eye of the Tiger in association with RCC Boxing, are on sale now via Ticketmaster.