Thursday Night Fights: Iglesias vs Shishkin from Montreal

“In my eyes, this is the most important fight ever held at the Casino,” said Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan. “The super middleweight division is currently the most competitive in boxing, and we’ll have the IBF’s top two contenders in the ring, on our turf, with a potential fight against ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on the line. We’re raising the bar once again.”

Iglesias has been making waves since signing with EOTTM. In 2024 he secured four knockout victories over Marcelo Coceres, Evgeny Shvedenko, Sena Agbeko, and Petro Ivanov, all delivered in dominant, even terrifying fashion.

Iglesias says he has no intention of slowing down ahead of the biggest fight of his career, and against the toughest opponent he’s faced yet.

“The Tornado is unstoppable. On September 4, I will be victorious, defend my IBO title, and become the IBF mandatory challenger. Step by step, belt by belt, I’ll be at the top very soon,” promised Iglesias.

“Osleys will remind everyone why he’s the most avoided and feared fighter in the sport. More importantly, he’ll once again prove that he’s the best super middleweight in the world,” said his manager, Benedikt Poelchau.

If Iglesias wants to prove he’s the top fighter in his division, he’ll have a golden opportunity to do so against one of the most established and dangerous contenders in the weight class.

Shishkin won his first 16 professional fights against notable opponents such as Najib Mohammedi, DeAndre Ware, Sena Agbeko, and Jose Uzcategui. His only career loss came in his last outing when he dropped the controversial decision to Scull in an IBF world title bout.

“Iglesias vs. Shishkin is a fight between two of the best yet-to-be-discovered talents in the division,” said Salita Promotions president Dmitriy Salita, a man who knows talent when he sees it.

“Shishkin lost a razor-thin decision to (William) Scull, and I’m proud that Salita Promotions was able to secure another major opportunity for him so quickly. Iglesias, on the other hand, is an incredible talent who has yet to be tested at the highest level.

“This matchup is a real treat for boxing fans, and I’m pleased to be working alongside Camille and Eye of the Tiger, one of the premier organizations in the sport,” added Salita.

Undercard Lineup from Montreal

In addition to the IBO world title and IBF eliminator fight, two-time Olympian Dzmitry Asanau of Belarus (10-0, 4 KOs) defends his IBF and WBC regional lightweight titles against Laid Douadi of France (27-0-1, 3 KO).

Jhon Orobio of Colombia (14-0, 12 KOs) will defend his WBC Super Lightweight Continental title for the first time against Ivan Basurto Monroy of Mexico (10-8, 10 KOs).

Avery Martin Duval of Montreal (13-0-1, 7 KOs) will look to transition from prospect to contender in his first scheduled 10-round bout against Luis Campos Cortez of Guadalajara, Mexico (11-1, 7 KOs).

EOTTM’s 2024 Prospect of the Year, super middleweight Moreno Fendero of France (11-0, 9 KOs), will step into the ring for his fourth scheduled eight-round fight of 2025 against Boris Crighton of Glasgow, Scotland (13-5, 7 KOs).

Rising talent and Canadian Olympic bronze medalist Wyatt Sanford (3-0, 2 KOs) will also return to action in a six-round bout against Semjon Kamanin of Estonia (5-3, 3 KOs).