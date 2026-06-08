Evening 4 Ricky Honors Ricky Hatton in Manchester

An all-star lineup of Britain’s greatest boxing heroes paid tribute to one of their own at the AO Arena in Manchester at “Evening 4 Ricky,” a tribute to the late Ricky Hatton.

The live tribute experience for fans combined a look back at Hatton’s career with an evening of untold stories, world-class entertainment, and even an audience sing-along of Hatton’s favorite songs, all with the spirit of his beloved hometown of Manchester standing behind its champion.

All Star Lineup Pays Its Respects to Ricky Hatton

In attendance for the occasion were Darren Barker, Marco Antonio Barrera, Tony Bellew, Frank Bruno, Jane Couch, Anthony Crolla, Ben Davison, Tyson Fury, Nazeem Hamed, Eddie Hearn, Paulie Malignaggi, Hamzah Sherraz, Dalton Smith, Josh Taylor, Frank Warren, Michael Watson, and Hatton’s son, Campbell Hatton.

Prior to the event, Campbell Hatton sat down for an interview about his late father, and also discussed one of his greatest fights, which took place just two days short of 21 years ago to the day of “Evening 4 Ricky” against the great Kostza Tszyu.

It’s no surprise that it was an emotional and heartfelt evening for everyone, The event also served as the official international TV launch of the Ricky Hatton Foundation, founded last year to raise funds and awareness to provide access to mental health services, community programs, and educational campaigns in the UK.

Ricky Hatton Legacy Belt Awarded to Dalton Smith

The man currently holding the same WBC Super Lightweight title once held by Hatton, Dalton “Thunder” Smith, paid tribute to his hero. Smith was named the inaugural recipient of the new WBC Ricky Hatton Legacy belt.

Specially commissioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC), the award will be awarded annually to recognize a British fighter who embodies the fighting spirit, honesty, and warrior mentality that defined Hatton’s iconic career.

Steel City king Smith of Sheffield, England, was selected following his world title victory earlier this year when he stopped Subriel Matias at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to win the green and gold belt as the most recent British fighter to hold the title. In an era of fragmented titles, the green and gold belt is still among the most prized by a British fighter.

Indeed, Smith’s victories and post-fight celebrations evoked the halcyon days of Hatton’s incredible success, with both fighters sharing strong northern roots, with their reputations built on a relentless fighting spirit and connection with supporters.

Dalton was in attendance with his father and Steel City Gym trainer Grant Smith. He received the special prize from Campbell Hatton and Mexican boxing legend Marco Antonio Barrera, where he paid tribute to his beloved childhood idol.

“Growing up, Ricky Hatton was my hero,” said Smith.

“Everything about him – the way he fought, the way he carried himself and the connection he had with the fans – was what made me fall in love with boxing.

“To receive the inaugural Ricky Hatton WBC Legacy Belt, in Manchester and at the AO Arena of all places, honestly means a huge amount to me.

“Ricky inspired a generation of fighters from the North and across Britain, and to be recognized in his name is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“It was a very special moment for me and my family, and I was honoured to be part of what was an unforgettable night celebrating one of British boxing’s true legends.”

Smith Plans Return in The Fall Against Puello

Smith had a planned title defense against Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic originally scheduled this month, but it waw postponed due to injury to Smith. Smith says he is recovering well and hopes the fight will be rescheduled this fall.

Like Hatton, Smith reached the summit of the super-lightweight division after progressing through the domestic and European ranks. Both built reputations on aggressive, entertaining styles and a willingness to engage rather than coast to victory.

Both became world champions at 140 pounds, and both emerged from boxing strongholds in the north of England.

Hatton remains the benchmark.

The Manchester hero unified world titles at super-lightweight and recorded career-defining victories over Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo, packing arenas not only in the UK but in the US, most famously in Las Vegas where he lost to Manny Pacquiao. The urban legend about his devoted British fans descending on Sin City and causing beer taps to run dry is still shared.

‘The Hitman’ sadly passed away at the age of 46 back in September due to suicide.