DAZN Deal With PBC Done and Made Official

What to Know

DAZN Boxing officially announced a broadcast deal with Premier Boxing Champions, bringing nearly every major promoter under its banner.

The DAZN deal with PBC adds the last piece of the promoter puzzle and removes the barrier that prevented key boxing matchups in previous years.

Pressure coming from Zuffa Boxing and Paramount+ made the deal key to competing with the new entity.

DAZN today officially confirmed its new deal with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), bringing PBC’s marquee fight nights to fans around the world on DAZN Boxing.

The agreement represents DAZN’s continued investment in boxing. It is intended to strengthen its schedule by adding PBC to its current roster of promoter content on DAZN alongside Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, Top Rank, Queensberry, Boxxer, Salita Promotions, MF Pro and now TGB Promotions.

The deal comes at a time when PBC doesn’t have a permanent home other than its PPV events, which have been carried on Prime Video since the shuttering of its former home, Showtime.

The remaining U.S.-based promoters with significant rosters are Most Valuable Promotions and ProBox, which begins its own subscription model on August 1. Neither of them has difficulty working with its counterparts.

Zuffa Boxing Creates Sense of Urgency

The urgency to get the deal done stemmed from competition from Zuffa Boxing and the Paramount+ platform. The premise presented by the Zuffa model is to remove the barriers between promoters and competing broadcast platforms, which prevented some of the most compelling matchups in boxing from taking place.

By bundling all major promoters that don’t start with a Z into a single subscription price, DAZN blunts the criticism about promoters not playing nice with each other.

PBC Fighters Shining Under a New DAZN Spotlight

PBC’s stable are promised a spotlight on DAZN. They include current world champions David Benavidez, Sebastian Fundora, Jaime Munguia, Brandon Figueroa, and Erislandy Lara, former champions Errol Spence Jr., the Charlo brothers, Tim Tszyu, Mario Barrios, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, and a new generation of champions and top contenders, including Lamont Roach Jr., Gary Antuanne Russell and Jesus Ramos Jr.

PBC’s pay-per-view events will continue to be available on Prime Video.

The first event in the new agreement takes place Saturday, July 25 as Errol Spence Jr. returns to face popular Australian former champion Tim Tszyu.

Thursday’s news conference features the first card on American soil on August 22 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, featuring Rolly Romero and Teofimo Lopez in the main event.

Reaction to the New DAZN and PBC Partnership

Promoter Tom Brown of TGB Promotions expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership on Thursday at the news conference announcing the Romero vs Lopez card, which features several PBC fighters.

“One thing you find out about DAZN immediately is that they want … I should say, they demand … the absolute best product on their platform, and that’s what we’re here for.

“They’ve got a hell of a schedule lined up already for the rest of the year. They’re adding more fights still,” said Brown, adding the lineup for the August 22 card, which includes four current world champions (Romero, Fundora, Figueroa, and Ramos Jr).

“This partnership will provide unbelievable opportunities for all of our fighters. We have the deepest roster of champions and fighters, and now there’ll be a pathway to making the biggest fights, the best fights possible. I can’t wait to get to work with everyone,” said Brown, pointing out “the fans win big here.”

Britton Hardin, head of DAZN Boxing in North America, offer a few additional details at Thursday’s news conference about the deal.

“Everyone is walking in the same direction” 🗣️ DAZN is truly the home of boxing! 🥊#RollyTeofimo | Aug 22 | Live on DAZN and DAZN on Prime.▪️ pic.twitter.com/ikw0uz0wz6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 9, 2026

Asked if he has some potential matchups he’d personally like to see, Martin was quick to answer the question.

“I’ll give you some fantasy fights that I love to see. I’ll give you two, and they involve two of the fighters who have been invited today.

Referring to Sebastian Fundora, Martin said, “There’s a young man who’s sitting at the other table, who holds a WBC belt at 154 pounds, and you know, we just saw Jaron “Boots” Ennis perform in the Barclays Center in outstanding fashion. I would love to see that fight. I believe that both fighters are game and up for it. So, who knows?

“There’s another young man, Brandon Figueroa, who competes at 126 pounds, and I had a conversation with another fighter in that weight class who fought last week, who’s very interested in unifying,” said Martin, referring without a doubt to WBC World Featherweight champion Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington.

“So those are the kind of fights that we need to bring the box, and those are the kind of fights that the audience wants to see, and that is what I look forward to, you know, bringing in this partnership,” concluded Martin.

PBC has non-PPV event fight nights scheduled for September 19 and October 17, with lineups to be announced.