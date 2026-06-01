The Comeback: Joshua vs Prenga Set July 25 in Jeddah

What to Know about Joshua vs Prenga

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on July 25 against little-known opponent Kristian Prenga , an Albanian who trains in New Jersey

returns to the ring on July 25 against little-known opponent , an Albanian who trains in New Jersey The fight takes place in Saudi Arabia at the 40,000 seat Jeddah Arena and air on DAZN Boxing

and air on Since surviving a serious auto accident in Nigeria, Joshua has been training at the camp of former opponent Oleksandr Usyk in Valencia, Spain

No disrespect to Kristian Prenga, but the July 25 matchup for Prenga with former world champion Anthony Joshua can’t be called anything but a tune-up fight. But if anyone deserves this type of fight, the British heavyweight star has come by it honestly for once.

In Joshua’s case, his highly anticipated return against Prenga was announced on Monday in London. It will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, a 40,000-seat arena where Joshua faced current unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2023, going the distance in a split decision loss.

Boxing fans have gotten used to the tune-up fight. They don’t love these less-than-challenging matchups where reigning or returning world champions ease off the grind of facing top talent to keep themselves active while taking a little bit of a break, but still earning a paycheck.

But a lot has changed for Joshua inside and outside the right since then. After blasting out upstart challenger Jake Paul as a last-minute replacement opponent in December, Joshua was heading for a long-awaited matchup with another former world champion, Tyson Fury.

Then Joshua was involved in late December in a horrific auto accident in Nigeria. Two longtime members of Joshua’s team, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, both personal friends, were killed. Joshua suffered major injuries.

It was unknown for weeks whether Joshua would be able to return to boxing and whether he would ever fully recover both physically and mentally. Thanks to support from Usyk, who welcomed Joshua into his camp as a brother as he prepared for his fight with Rico Verhoeven, Joshua is refreshed and more eager than ever to maximize the remainder of his boxing career.

Given the circumstances, it is reasonable and a wise move for Joshua of London (29-6, 26 KOs) to take a tune-up fight against Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), a native of Albania who has trained and fought for the last few years in New Jersey.

The fight is being called “The Comeback.”

Joshua and Prenga Kick off ‘The Comeback’

Joshua and Prenga met face to face in London for the first fight card news conference on Monday. Joshua was full of confidence on his approaching return in July.

“It’s a massive year for me,” said Joshua. “It ain’t about looking past anyone. It’s about knowing your purpose. I know how tough this year’s going to be. I’m the man for the job.”

Joshua said he’s focused on improving his training and his skills to show how good he is.

“I know exactly what I need to do. I’m not worried about respecting this particular opponent, but when I look at myself, I know I’m going to deliver. This is my division,” declared Joshua.

“July 25 in Jeddah, the best man will win. I’m going to go in there and show how good I am. I’m going to show him my class, my skill and my boxing IQ and see if he can survive my power as well.”

Prenga: ‘It’s My Time Now’

Prenga insisted he is not traveling to Saudi Arabia for a mere paycheck. He insists he will deliver a huge upset. As improbable as it seems, the boxing world was taken down a notch by massive underdog Rico Verhoeven just a few weeks ago. So we’re listening, for now.

When he got the call, Prenga said, “To be honest, when my manager called me to say you have big opportunity, you’re going to fight AJ, and first, I don’t believe it. But it’s my time now.

“I respect AJ, he’s a great fighter. I’ve watched him from his first fight. I grow up with him, but I think now is my time,” said Prenga. “I need to show the world.”

Prenga’s manager Sammy Lushaj said he’s changed Prenga’s name on his phone to ‘The Champ.’ “His training, his dedication, I saw it in his eyes and in his heart. I knew this opportunity was going to come.”

Prenga’s agent, Keith Sullivan, said, “What they have is a live dog who’s going to come. This is a win-win fight for Kristian Prenga. This is a lose-lose for you.

“It’s shocking that Eddie and his team chose to take on a heavy-handed, heavyweight puncher like Kristian Prenga with their prize possession.”

“I’ve trained more than ever, I feel great, I feel ready, and I’m going to show the world. I’m not a talker guy, but I’m a puncher guy. I’m Albanian.”

Turning to AJ, Prenga said, “If I catch you, you’ve never felt a punch like it. I promise you, brother. I respect you a lot, brother, but in the ring, I don’t have no respect for anybody.”

Joshua replied, “It’s good, I like it! I want you to come in the ring and give me no respect and try and do what you think you do best. Because across the ring will be someone doing the same.”

Joshua Training in Spain with Oleksandr Usyk

No one sells a fight better than Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn. He has every right to be equal parts excited and relieved about Joshua’s return to the ring and highlighted his resilience to return to the heavyweight division.

“We’re incredibly proud of what he’s done to return to the ring physically, mentally, emotionally, and as AJ said, boxing is his purpose,” said Hearn. “Boxing is his peace.

“When I go out to Valencia and see the training camp with Oleksandr Usyk, I don’t just see AJ in the back stages of his career. I see a guy that is more driven and more focused than ever, not just to demolish Prenga on July 25, not just to demolish Tyson Fury, but to try and become world champion again. This is probably the worst time to fight Anthony Joshua.”

“The reason why we have these big heavyweight matchups is because of the energy and purpose that this man injected into the sport over the last 15 years. It’s one of the great comebacks, and I think you will see the very best Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on July 25.”

Joshua said he’ll punch with bad intentions, bite down on his gumshield, turn his hips, and hit Prenga hard. “When you align yourself, there’s a certain level of energy it takes to become a championship fighter. You can’t be anywhere underneath that … I’m fully focused, and that’s why I feel myself improving again.”

Hearn said the undercard will be set this week, promising at least one championship fight in support of Joshua vs Prenga.