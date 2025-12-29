Anthony Joshua Injured In Fatal Car Accident in Nigeria

Details are emerging on Monday about an auto accident involving former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Nigeria.

Joshua was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash in Lagos. Joshua was visiting on a family holiday. His parents are both natives of Nigeria.

Fatal Car Accident Details Confirmed by Matchroom

As confirmed by his promoter, Matchroom Boxing, Joshua’s friends and teammates, Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif” Ayodele were killed in the accident. Ghami was an exercise rehabilitation coach, and Ayodele is a trainer and personal friend. Video surfaced on Instagram show Joshua and his friends playing table tennis less than an hour prior to the accident.

Joshua was reported to have suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He will remain there overnight for observation.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Matchroom statement added that no further comments would be forthcoming at this time.

Eyewitness Reports, Video Emerging

A witness interviewed by PUNCH, a Nigerian online news publication, said the car was part of a two-car convoy including a Lexus SUV and a Mitsubishi Pajero SUV, known as the Montero in North America, which ended production in 2021.

He described the scene to the newspaper: “Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.

“Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived. The passenger beside the driver and [the one beside] Joshua died on the spot.”

Video posted via YouTube and reportedly credited to PUNCH shows onlookers helping Joshua exit the mangled wrecked SUV, where he was reportedly placed in a police vehicle, then transported to the hospital.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn was quoted in Britain’s Daily Mail: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

Well Wishes for Anthony Joshua Recovery

Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu reported on X/Twitter he has spoken to Anthony Joshua personally to send his condolences.

Writing on X/Twitter, Tinubu said, “I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident. I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.”

He also reported speaking to Joshua’s mother.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was at the hospital with them, assured me he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best attention,” added Tinubu. “May God strengthen the families and grant repose to the souls of the departed.”

Additional well wishes for Joshua and thoughts for his deceased friends are pouring in. Current unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, whose trainers have been working with Joshua at Usyk’s gym, shared his prayers.

“This is an unbelievable loss,” Usyk said in an Instagram story Monday.

“They were two incredible people who were not only part of AJ’s team, but also friends! My sincere condolences to their families, loved ones, and everyone who knew them.

“Anthony – wishing you a speedy recovery. Stay strong, champion.”

Usyk defeated Joshua in two bouts.

From Ryan Garcia: “Man just seen the Anthony Joshua situation, makes me super sad. Praying for everyone in the situation. May God give you peace in this situation Anthony. Tell the people you love that you love them anything can happen.”

Joshua’s recent opponent, Jake Paul, summed up the thoughts of many members of the extended boxing community.

Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2025

Nigerian Officials Provide Details

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) blamed excessive speed and wrongful overtaking for the fatal road crash along the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement today, FRSC confirmed the accident involved a black Lexus Jeep conveying Joshua and a stationary red Sinotruck.

According to preliminary reports from the Ogun Sector Command, the crash happened at approximately 12 noon. Although officials report being on scene within three minutes extricating and evaluating the victims and managing traffic, it was bystanders who witnessed the accident who recognized Joshua and pulled him from the wrecakge.

Five adult males were involved in the crash, with two confirmed deaths, injuries to Joshua, and two people escaping unharmed.

FRSC said preliminary findings showed that the Lexus Jeep, reportedly driving over the speed limit, lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle and smashed into the truck, which was legally parked at the side of the road.

FRSC Marshal Shehu Mohammed expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished Joshua a speedy recovery. The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division will take over further investigation.

According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria is among the safer countries in Africa for driving, ranked 55th out of 151 countries ranked. The U.S. is ranked in the middle at 75th.

Anthony Joshua: Immediate Future On Hold

Joshua had just returned from a devastating knockout loss earlier this year to Daniel Dubois with a fourth round knockout win of his own against influencer/boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

While the reality of Joshua’s accident makes sport secondary, it’s likely to push back any discussion or possible date for an anticipated matchup between Joshua and his countryman, former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Although Fury declared himself retired, he has posted training session video and other messages on his social media accounts getting fans riled up about a possible return. A matchup between Joshua and Fury, Great Britain’s heavyweight stars of the past decade, is a bit overcooked but remains one of the biggest fights that can be made on British soil.