Claressa Shields made a triumphant return to middleweight on August 15, 2026, stopping Kaye Scott via sixth-round TKO in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. The dominant victory improved her undefeated professional record to 19-0 while claiming the vacant WBA and WBC middleweight world titles.

This marked Shields’ first 160-pound bout since defeating Maricela Cornejo in 2023. Having spent the previous two years capturing undisputed gold at heavyweight, the self-proclaimed “GWOAT” successfully made the drop back down in weight for her matchup against Scott.

Claressa Shields’ Return to the Middleweight Division

Category Detail Name Claressa Shields Nickname Greatest Woman Of All Time (GWOAT) Age 31 Nationality American Height 5’8″ Reach 68 inches Stance Orthodox Professional Record 19-0 Knockouts 4 Division Middleweight

Shields had plenty of history at 160 pounds before moving up through the divisions, as many fans of boxing will know. She had already become undisputed middleweight champion before moving to light-heavyweight and then heavyweight, making her the first boxer in history to become undisputed champion in three different divisions.

Her outstanding performance in every match only led to even more interest in her return to middleweight. Fans who’d been tracking her performance through the years with online casino Bitcoin sites like Roobet and other match trackers eagerly awaited the day of the bout against Kaye Scott, and she delivered spectacularly.

Scott started in a dominant position, but Shields gradually took more control of the bout. Her speed allowed her to land first and avoid many of Scott’s counters, while her work to the body became more effective as the fight went on. Shields was already ahead on the scorecards when she started to amp things up in the fifth round.

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The finish came in the sixth. Shields landed a left hook that sent Scott down, although the Australian got back to her feet before the count was completed. Shields then continued attacking with Scott against the ropes, and her corner stepped in to end the fight. The stoppage came at 1:38 of the round.

It was only Shields’ second stoppage win in nine years and her fourth overall as a professional, as her record improved to a perfect 19-0. This win also puts her back in possession of the WBA and WBC middleweight titles after her run at heavyweight.

Next steps for the undisputed GWOAT

Claressa Shields is already looking toward her next challenge after reclaiming two middleweight titles. One name firmly on her radar is Lauren Price, who is just one belt away from becoming undisputed at welterweight. A showdown with the Welsh champion could give Shields another opportunity to add to her already remarkable resume.

Shields has also expressed interest in facing Mikaela Mayer and Tamm Thibeault, the Canadian unified and Ring middleweight champion. Both matchups would present intriguing tests as Shields looks to establish her dominance once again at 160 pounds.

With two world titles back around her waist, Shields has plenty of options. Whether she chooses to chase another division’s champion or settle unfinished business at middleweight, the GWOAT has made one thing clear: her return to 160 pounds is about much more than reclaiming gold.

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Fans following the action through platforms like Roobet can also take advantage of a Bitcoin casino bonus while watching Shields continue to build on one of boxing’s most decorated careers.

Frequently asked questions: Claressa Shields’ middleweight return

1- Why is Lauren Price a potential opponent for Claressa Shields?

Lauren Price is an unbeaten Olympic gold medalist who currently competes at welterweight. A potential showdown with Shields could require Price to move up in weight or Shields to come back down, depending on the terms agreed for the fight.

2- Why was Shields’ return to 160 pounds so difficult?

After spending the previous two years competing at heavier weights, Shields wanted another shot at the WBA and WBC middleweight titles. Returning to the division required a demanding 14-week training camp and a major cut in weight.

3- How did Shields regain the middleweight titles?

Shields reclaimed the WBA and WBC belts by stopping Kaye Scott via sixth-round TKO in Atlanta. The referee or Scott’s corner brought the contest to an end at 1:38 of Round 6.

4- What made the weight cut so demanding for Shields?

Shields reportedly lost 38 pounds during her 14-week camp, dropping from 198 pounds to the 160-pound middleweight limit. The dramatic cut made her return to the division one of the biggest physical challenges of her career.

5- Could Shields become undisputed at middleweight again?

Yes. Shields already has the WBA and WBC titles, leaving her within reach of another undisputed reign. A potential fight with Tammara Thibeault, who holds additional middleweight gold, could provide a path toward unifying the division once again.