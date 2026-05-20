Claressa Shields Exposes Jake Paul MVP “Fighters Threatening Her” Before Crying Victim After Shocking Ban

Jake Paul’s inaugural MVP MMA 1 event on Netflix concluded as a massive ratings success on Saturday. It drew an average of 12.4 million viewers and peaked at nearly 17 million during the historic main event. However, the night ended in controversy when boxers Claressa Shields and Alycia Baumgardner got into a physical altercation in the VIP section.

With Shields now facing an indefinite promotional ban and legal threats, her subsequent public accusations have reframed the narrative, proving that women’s boxing can generate just as much chaos and controversy on the sidelines as it does inside the squared circle.

Claressa Shields Slaps Alycia Baumgardner at Jake Paul’s MVP MMA 1, Ban Follows

Video from the venue shows Shields and Baumgardner in a heated argument before Shields reached across and slapped Baumgardner. Security stepped in quickly to separate them and Baumgardner did not retaliate physically. Two days later, MVP issued a formal statement announcing a ban against her.

“Effective immediately, Claressa Shields is banned from all MVP events until further notice,” the promotion stated, per ESPN. “Physical altercations outside the ring or cage are unacceptable in any MVP environment. MVP does not condone, tolerate, or accept Claressa Shields’ behavior in that setting and it reflects poorly on MVP and women’s sports, which we have worked tirelessly to uplift.”

Baumgardner, 31, the unified WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO women’s super featherweight champion at 18-1, released her own statement calling the incident “unprovoked and entirely consistent with the individual involved,” adding that she was “physically assaulted without provocation.”

She confirmed she is pursuing legal action and that’s where Shields’ accusation hits like a truck because, according to the native of Flint, Baumgardner is playing the victim card.

Claressa Shields Accuses Jake Paul’s MVP of Assassinating Her Character With Lies

Shields quickly pushed back against the criticism. Shortly after the video went viral, she posted on X that Baumgardner had threatened her right before the incident, writing, “That lil girl said ‘I’ll beat your a– right now’ after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim.”

The next day, following the MVP ban and Baumgardner’s legal threats, Shields posted a longer response that introduced new context.

She stated she does not condone violence but refused to stay silent after being verbally attacked, threatened and discriminated against. She added that Baumgardner has a documented history of attacking her character.

Shields then criticized Jake Paul’s MVP directly, claiming she had previously turned down a contract offer from them. “You can not ban me from a place I didn’t want to be!” she wrote, dismissing the suspension as meaningless.

She added, “Those false statements will be addressed too. Y’all fighter threatening me and then playing victim is insane.” She also accused the promotion of repeatedly disrespecting her achievements by calling other fighters “the Real GWOAT” and trying to erase her legacy in women’s boxing.

Now To MVP, y’all tried to sign me, I declined! You can not ban me from a place I didn’t want to be! I can go fight anywhere in the world Tomorrow! So any one who think this weak ass ban matters it don’t 😂! Those false statements will be addressed too. Y’all fighter threatening… pic.twitter.com/Qtdbv049eq — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 19, 2026



Some might ask to arrange a sanctioned ring match between the two, but settling the grudge is impossible. Shields fights as a heavyweight near 168 pounds, while Baumgardner holds her titles at 130 pounds. This 38-pound difference ensures athletic commissions will never clear them to fight. However, this bitter rivalry will keep playing out in public.

The $8Million Legacy Overriding MVP’s Zero-Tolerance Policy

The situation highlights a deeper power struggle over legacy and control in women’s boxing. Shields, having an 18-0 record, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the only boxer in the four-belt era to be the undisputed champion in three weight classes.

Her four-fight deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records is worth $8 million, which is the richest contract in women’s boxing history. So, she does not need any extra attention from MVP.

Meanwhile, Baumgardner signed with MVP in March 2025 as the promotion aggressively tries to position its roster as the new face of women’s combat sports. This aggressive marketing directly fuels the tension.

Their VIP altercation exposed a clear double standard in how MVP enforces its rules. At that same event, UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan tried to jump a barrier to attack someone.

BACKSTAGE BRAWL🚨🚨🚨🚨 Watch full video😱😱😱 ———

PRELIMS LIVE NOW

ON MVP YOUTUBE

MAIN CARD 9pm ET / 6pm PT on NETFLIX#RouseyCarano #DiazPerry #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/p9sk65tSbt — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 17, 2026



Paul cheered for the chaos and publicly stated he wished the fight had escalated backstage. Yet, when an uncontracted fighter slapped an MVP athlete, the promotion immediately enforced its zero-tolerance policy.

Some might ask to arrange a sanctioned ring match between the two, but settling the grudge is impossible. Shields fights as a heavyweight near 168 pounds, while Baumgardner holds her titles at 130 pounds.

This 38-pound difference ensures athletic commissions will never clear them to fight. However, this bitter rivalry will continue to play out in public.