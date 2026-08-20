Boxing Legacy on the Line for Amanda Serrano Friday

What To Know

Four historic records are on the line Friday for unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in the Most Valuable Promotions main event on Friday, August 21 in Temecula, California.

Serrano will attempt to break the all-time women’s knockout record against Lecrecia Manzur of Argentina.

The card will be the first to ever air on TikTok LIVE from the Pechanga Resort Casino, with prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and the main card at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Amanda Serrano, without question one of boxing’s all-time greatest women’s pros, will try to make history four times over in the Most Valuable Promotions main event on Friday in Temecula, California.

WBO/WBA unified World Featherweight champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico (49-4-1, 32 KOs) will attempt to break the record for all-time knockouts for a female professional boxer with a stoppage win over top WBO contender Lucrecia Manzur of Argentina (14-4, 7 KOs).

The record was set by Hall of Fame trailblazer Christy Martin in her second-to-last fight in 2011, and no one has come close since then except for Serrano.

See Serrano vs Manzur Weigh-In

The Serrano vs Manzur fight also represents additional milestones. It will be contested over 12 scheduled two-minute rounds, the first women’s unified championship fight at 12 rounds. It will also become the first boxing card to be streamed on TikTok LIVE to a worldwide audience.

Fans can register on TikTok and get a notice for viewing at this link: https://www.tiktok.com/live/event/7673899064609472525

Finally, Serrano will attempt to win her 50th fight with a victory over Manzur.

Amanda Serrano Taking Her Place In Boxing History

Serrano is a seven-division world champion, the first Puerto Rican undisputed world champion, and the first woman to headline Madison Square Garden. Her many accomplishments assure Serrano a first-ballot vote into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Serrano is the first-ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion and the most decorated fighter in women’s boxing history, recognized by Guinness World Records for the most boxing world championships won by a woman across different weight classes. She was named Fighter of the Year in 2023 by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

But as she nears the end of her career, Serrano vowed she would not retire until she won 50 fights, and until she broke Christy Martin’s knockout record. Serrano has a chance to do both on Friday. In her most recent bout on MVPW-03 in May 2026, Serrano tied the all-time women’s boxing record as she earned her 32nd professional KO against Cheyenne Hanson on ESPN.

“MVP is doing big things for the sport of women’s boxing, and for women in general. I am so excited to be a part of this,” said Serrano at Wednesday’s final pre-fight news conference.

“I love to fight. You guys are in for a treat. You guys are in for a war. You know, every time Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ steps into the ring, I fight for you guys, and I give it all I got. This is truly one of the highest moments in my life and my career.”

Serrano labored in obscurity like so many women professionals through the early years of her career alongside her sister, Cindy Serrano. When she became the first pro to sign with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, she finally got the platform and the purses she richly deserved. Her trilogy of fights with Ireland’s Katie Taylor established a new high point in women’s boxing, watched around the world by record audiences.

“The last five years that I joined with MVP have been truly the best moments in my career and the most fun. Meeting so many great people and introducing these amazing fans to women’s boxing has been the best feeling, and I’m truly honored,” said Serrano.

Lucrecia Manzur Intends to Flip The Script

But Friday night is not a coronation. Lucrecia Manzur, age 27, is the woman standing in the way with her own dreams and goals. The WBO’s number two contender in the division from Argentina didn’t show up in Temecula to enjoy the casino and the spa. The number two ranked WBO contender at featherweight says she has been asking for an opportunity like this one for a long time.

Manzur promises she will not be the one in the record books as Serrano’s 50th knockout victim.

“I know what kind of fighter she is, but I’m coming here to fight, and I’m coming here to make my dream come true of becoming a world champion,” said Manzur through a translator. “I prepared myself very well for this fight, and I’m going to give everything inside the ring.”

Manzur understands the stakes for the champion. “I’m aware that it’s all about Amanda Serrano. It’s her show, but I’ve trained very hard for this fight. I know she’s looking for that knockout, but she’s going to have to find someone else to knock out because it’s not going to be me.”

Serrano gave Manzur her due respect, saying she doesn’t want a patsy in front of her

“She’s going to come to fight. She’s going to come non-stop, throwing punches. And I invite that. I love that … I know she came to fight, so that’s even a better and a sweeter victory when I do get it.”

Serrano said she may be the focus of attention on Friday, but she is devoting herself to the betterment of women’s boxing for everyone involved.

“We all bring something different to the table. This is women’s boxing. We all need each other for this to make this sport amazing. I believe I’m one of the most accomplished women. Listen, these belts, all the belts, all my accomplishments in me, I sleep good at night.”

TikTok Fight Night A First

Serrano admitted she is new to the TikTok platform, and says she’s enjoyed the new visibility and is eager to make history there.

“I just started TikTok six months ago. Every day I go on live, and I tell my friends how I really do appreciate them. Because of them, I get up in the morning, and I train as hard as I do. I fight as hard as I do because I want to give them a great performance. I want to give them my all.”

Serrano vs Manzur Undercard Fights to Watch

In addition to Serrano vs Manzur, fans will enjoy a full card on Friday night with 12 fights featuring MVP prospects and contenders, both men and women.

In addition to Serrano vs Manzur, the card features:

American Olympian Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill, Maryland (3-0, 2 KO) faces Mexico’s Hammet Keb of Mexico (7-2-1, 6 KOs), scheduled for six rounds at lightweight. Harvey said it’s an honor to be in his first co-main event on an historic card.

“I’m going to make it a great performance. I’m never going to have a boring fight. I do it all in the ring. I box. I bang. I’m in there to hurt people. The people want to see that,” said Harvey.

“I’m a Mexican to my blood. I’m not scared of anything,” declared Keb. “He has the experience of an Olympic fighter, of an amateur fighter, but he hasn’t lived what I lived. On Friday night, he’s going to live it.”

The card’s second title fight features former world champion Mayelli Flores of Mexico (13-2-1, 4 KOs), who takes on undefeated contender Melissa Mortensen of Denmark (9-0, 5 KOs), with the vacant WBA World Super Bantamweight title at stake.

“The belt is coming back home. I didn’t lose it. I just let them borrow it,” laughed Flores. “I’m going to give everything when I get in the ring. I’m coming here to win.”

Mortensen said she takes inspiration from her fellow Dane Dina Thorslund’s strong performance winning back her unified titles over Cherneka Johnson. Mortensen was Thorslund’s main sparring partner.

“I know I’m not so high profile yet, but I have 115 amateur fights. I have traveled around the world. This is not new for me to box on a new stage,” said Mortensen. “Dina is strong, and I know Mayelli is also.”

Power punching welterweight Avious Griffin of Chattanooga, Tennessee (19-1, 18 KOs) promises he’s coming to impress against veteran Jackson Marinez of the Dominican Republic (23-4, 11 KOs).

“Experience doesn’t make you unbeatable. I’m ready to do whatever he wants to do. Every time I step on stage, I’m trying to put on the most dominant performance, the most dominant knockout,” declared Griffin, pointing out that his 95% knockout ratio means he can stop a fight at any moment.

Marinez said Griffin might have a great plan, “but I got an even greater plan. I’ve had the experience, and I’ve been in this position many times. You know, B-side, and this is nothing to me. He’s going to find out.”

Fans will also see undefeated featherweight contender “Right Hand” Roxy Verduzco of Los Angeles (7-0, 1 KO) takes on Miguelina Hernandez of Mexico (4-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Verduzco will make her West Coast debut under the MVP banner.

Another Southern California favorite, Jocelyn Camarillo of Indio, California (6-0, 1 KO), will face Ashley Felix of Mexico (7-4, 1 KO) in a six-round fight at minimumweight.

Camarillo knocked out Isis Sio of North Dakota in a single round in May. Sio was rushed to a hospital for treatment. She has since recovered and has stayed in touch with Camarillo, becoming friends through the harrowing experience.

“I’m really excited to get back in the ring on Friday. Fighting so close to home makes this fight even more meaningful because I’ll have so many of my supporters there,” said Camarillo.