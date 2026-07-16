Amanda Serrano Goes For KO Record on August 21

What to Know

Unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano will attempt to break Christy Martin’s all-time women’s knockout record in her next fight on August 21.

Serrano will face Lucrecia Manzur in the Most Valuable Promotions main event at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

The card will be the first professional boxing card broadcast on TikTok LIVE, an industry first.

Seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico is not done chasing history. With her trailblazing boxing career coming to a close, the unified featherweight world champion will attempt to achieve her goal of setting two all-time women’s boxing records in her next fight on August 21.

In an announcement from Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and TikTok LIVE, Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) will face number two ranked WBO contender Lucrecia Manzur of Argentina (14-4, 7 KOs). A knockout victory will break the tie between Serrano and Christy Martin for the most knockouts by a female professional boxer, currently at 32 knockouts. It will also be Serrano’s 50th professional victory.

Serrano has vowed to break both records before officially retiring. Serrano tied Christy Martin’s career knockout record of 32 in her 49th win on May 30 on the MVPW-03 card against Cheyenne Pepper.

Serrano is wasting no time chasing those milestones, getting back in the ring less than 90 days after her second-round TKO win in May. The fight will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds for the WBA and WBO unified titles, another milestone for Serrano and Manzur.

TikTik LIVE Partnership a Boxing First

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and TikTok LIVE today announced their broadcast collaboration, bringing championship boxing to TikTok LIVE for the first time ever on August 21 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

MVP stated in its announcement that the deal furthers the promotion’s mission to expand the sport “through innovative disruption and unprecedented access for fans worldwide,” including MVP’s loyal and hard-to-reach Gen Alpha and Gen Z audience.

“From day one, MVP has challenged the traditional boxing model by creating the biggest moments and opportunities for fighters while finding new ways to bring the sport to fans around the world,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“Partnering with TikTok to deliver the first-ever championship boxing event on TikTok LIVE is another example of that vision to grow the audience for boxing and make world championship fights more accessible than ever.”

“This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing the world’s most compelling live sports moments to our global community, while giving fans new ways to discover, engage, and interact with the athletes and creators they love,” said Shen Gao, Head of LIVE Operations, Americas at TikTok.

Both Badarian and Gao said Serrano’s potentially history-making fight was central to the effort to put the broadcast together.

Amanda Serrano: History for My Island

“I’ve dedicated my career to creating opportunities for women’s boxing and bringing our sport to the biggest stages possible, so to headline the first-ever championship boxing event on TikTok is incredibly meaningful,” said Serrano.

Every time I step into the ring, I’m fighting for Puerto Rico, and on Friday, August 21, I have the opportunity to make history for my island, break the all-time women’s knockout record, and defend my world titles. This will be a night to remember for Temecula and boxing fans around the world.”

“Women’s boxing deserves to be seen by as many people around the world as possible, and this partnership gives us the chance to introduce our sport to a massive global audience in a completely new way. I’m also proud that Lucrecia and I will be making history in the first-ever unified women’s world championship contested over 12 two-minute rounds.”

Serrano is the first-ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion and the most decorated fighter in women’s boxing history. She is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most boxing world championships won by a female in different weight classes.

Serrano is currently the unified featherweight champion holding the WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine titles, and is MVP’s first signee and signed the first-ever lifetime combat sports contract with MVP to become Chairwoman of MVP’s women’s boxing initiatives post her in-ring retirement.

Manzur Chasing Her Own History With Serrano

Manzur, age 27, made her pro debut in 2020, fighting for South American and regional titles at both featherweight and super featherweight. Manzur currently holds the WBO Latino, South American, and Argentine featherweight titles.

“I’ve been asking for this opportunity for a very long time. Ever since I started boxing, I’ve dreamed of fighting for a world title, and now I have the chance to do it against one of the sport’s true icons and someone I’ve always admired, Amanda Serrano.

“I have tremendous respect for everything Amanda has accomplished and for the legacy she has built. But once we step into the ring, my focus is on winning,” said Manzur. “I’m confident in my preparation, my abilities, and the work we’ve put in together. In one month, I believe Tucumán and all of Argentina will be celebrating a new world champion.”

Undercard Lineup for Serrano vs Manzur

The undercard features American Olympian Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KO) vs. Hammet Keb of Veracruz, Mexico (7-2-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round lightweight bout.

“I’m happy to be back out and fighting on a great MVP show in California on Friday, August 21,” said Harvey. “I’m looking to show everyone why I’m one of the very best prospects in the game.”

Brazilian boxer and influencer Jully Poca (1-0), the most-followed active female boxer in the world, steps into the ring for her second pro fight against prospect Cinderella Linnear of Arlington, Texas (1-0) in a four-round super lightweight bout.

Poca is currently working as a sparring partner for Katie Taylor in preparation for her farewell fight in September. “I will be training with Ross Enamait and Katie Taylor and can’t wait to help Katie in any way I can for her farewell fight as well! You can expect a lot of improvements on my game once again.”

Popular Southern California rising contender Roxy Verduzco of Los Angeles (7-0, 1 KO) fights Miguelina Hernandez of the Dominican Republic (4-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight bout

Olympic bronze medalist, European champion, and five-time German national champion Nelvie Tiafack (4-0, 3 KOs) faces undefeated Salvador Zavala of Mexico (7-0, 5 KOs), scheduled for six rounds in the heavyweight division.

Jocelyn Camarillo of Indio, California (6-0, 1 KO) faces Ashley Felix of Tijuana, Mexico (7-4, 1 KO) in a six-round minimumweight bout.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.