MVP Prospects 16 Features Juarez vs Plata Title Fight on Oct. 18

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the company’s return to Texas for Most Valuable Prospects 16, an MVP Championship Double Header on Saturday, October 18, at the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas, available globally on DAZN.

The Most Valuable Prospects 16 Championship Double Header will be headlined by Mexico’s WBC world champion Lourdes “La Pequeña Lulu” Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) vs. MVP’s Mexican superstar and #1 WBA contender Yesica Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs), in a 10-round women’s world championship fight for the WBC light flyweight world title.

The co-main event will feature Brownsville, Texas native Omar “El Relampago” Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) vs. Omar “The New Era” Rosario of Puerto Rico (14-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-round bout at 140lbs in the super lightweight division.

Also on the main card as part of the Championship Double Header will be MVP’s unified world champion Desley “Destroyer” Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs), defending her unified IBF and WBO middleweight world titles against Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) over 10 rounds.

Headlining the preliminary card will be Shurretta Metcalf of Dallas (14-5, 2 KOs) vs. undefeated Puerto Rican sensation Krystal Rosado (7-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout at 118 pounds. Metcalf and Rosado will be the latest MVP fighters to make a statement for equality in women’s boxing, competing over equal rules to men with three-minute rounds.

MVP’s Yolanda Vega (10-1, 1 KO), undefeated Alexis “Chop Chop” Chaparro (5-0, 5 KOs), Alexander Gueche (9-0, 6 KOs), Sebastian Juarez of Brownsville, Texas (9-0, 7 KOs), undefeated prospect Pedro Veitia (5-0, 5 KOs), and standout Cuban prospect Ronny Alvarez (3-0, 3 KOs) appear on the undercard, the 16th event in the series in partnership with Boxlab Promotions.

Tickets for Most Valuable Prospects 16 Championship Double Header are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Classic Mexican War in Juarez vs Plata

Lourdes “La Pequeña Lulu” Juarez is a two-division world champion from Mexico City. The younger sister of Mexican legend Mariana “La Barby” Juarez, she is part of one of only a few sister pairs in history to become boxing world champions, alongside the Serrano and Bermúdez sisters. Sister Patty is also a world champion in bare-knuckle boxing.

Turning pro in 2013, Juarez went undefeated for eight years, capturing the WBC super flyweight world title in December 2020 and making three successful defenses before regaining championship status in November 2024 by moving down to win the then-vacant WBC light flyweight crown.

Ranked third in the world at 108 pounds by ESPN, she has faced six former world champions, balanced motherhood to her two sons, Dominik and Derek, and also trains and mentors new talent at her gym in Mexico City.

Juarez has also showcased her versatility with an exhibition win in Miami over Dutch MMA fighter Isis Verbeek. Juarez most recently successfully defended her title in March 2025, defeating Mirna Sanchez by ninth-round TKO.

“I’m the world champion, and no one is taking what’s mine,” said Juarez. “I’m determined to go to all-out war on Saturday, October 18, a truly Mexican war.”

Former unified WBA and WBC light flyweight world champion Yesica Nery Plata turned pro in 2011, quickly winning the WBC Youth title in 2012 and defending it multiple times before stepping into world-level clashes.

In March 2022, Plata began her title run, dethroning longtime champion Yésica Bopp via split decision to claim the WBA title at 108 pounds, ending Bopp’s 13-year reign with strong body work and well‑timed left hooks.

Her defining moment within the division came in January 2023 in Canada, where she successfully unified the WBA and WBC belts by defeating home favorite Kim Clavel in a fierce ten‑round war, dictating the pace to earn a unanimous decision in what many hailed as one of the standout women’s fights of the year.

Plata capped off her dominance with a successful split‑decision title defense against undefeated Sarah Bormann in Karlsruhe, Germany in December 2023.

Following a layoff, Plata is now poised to make her return to the ring under the Most Valuable Promotions banner. She is recognized as one of the top pound-for-pound women’s boxers in the world and is currently ranked #2 by ESPN and #7 by the WBA at light flyweight.

“I’m excited to officially announce my next fight on Saturday, October 18, for the WBC 108lb world title, a championship I proudly held before. This time, I’ll be facing the current world champion, Lourdes Juárez,” said Plata.

“I’m truly grateful to be part of MVP and want to thank Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, and Nakisa for giving me this incredible opportunity. I’m proud to be the first Mexican female boxer to join this company, which is making real, lasting changes in women’s boxing. I can’t wait to share this journey with all of you.”

Texas Prospect Gets Hometown Fight

Omar Juarez, age 26 from Brownsville, Texas, is a rising contender following an outstanding amateur career of 120 fights that saw him develop a reputation as a devastating body puncher and winning six US national titles.

Juarez made his pro debut in 2018 and went undefeated in his first 11 fights. He has trained with super lightweight champion Mario Barrios. Juarez most recently defeated Juan Alberto Castillo Garcia by fourth-round TKO in August 2025.

Outside the ring, Juarez is a motivational speaker who has received recognition from the Texas State Senate, Texas House of Representatives, the cities of Brownsville and San Benito and the Cameron County Commissioner’s Court for his work at schools in his community.

Omar Rosario, age 27 from Caguas, Puerto Rico, will look to rise to the challenge. Rosario returns to the series following his appearance on Most Valuable Prospects 9 in Caguas, Puerto Rico, in October 2024. In June 2025, Rosario defeated John Bauza to earn the then-vacant Puerto Rican super lightweight title.

“Fighting on South Padre Island is special to me. It’s my home, my people, my heart,” said Juarez. “On Saturday, October 18th, the whole world gets to see what I’ve been building toward, live on DAZN. Omar Rosario is a tough, talented fighter, but I’ve worked too hard and sacrificed too much to let this moment slip away. Every round, every punch, I’ll be representing Texas, and I promise the fans an unforgettable performance.”

Unified Middleweight Champion Robinson Defends Titles

Unified middleweight world champion Desley “Destroyer” Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) has emerged as one of Australia’s top boxing talents. Originally stepping into the ring to improve her fitness, Robinson quickly proved she belonged at the elite level.

Following over 50 amateur fights that saw her capture multiple Queensland and Australian titles, Robinson turned pro and earned her first title shot in just her seventh pro fight, resulting in a narrow majority decision loss against Lani Daniels in December 2023.

One year later, Robinson rebounded, fighting through a fractured foot to capture the vacant IBF female middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Kaye Scott in December 2024. She returned to the ring in April 2025 to unify the division, successfully defending her IBF belt and winning the vacant WBO title with a dominant performance against Chloe Chaos.

Now holding both the IBF and WBO middleweight crowns, Robinson continues to cement her place among the best in women’s boxing as a single mother of three children.

“I am so excited for this opportunity,” said Robinson. “I know this is the biggest fight of Holler’s career and she wants what I have, but there is no way she is taking it. I will arrive on South Padre Island as the champion, and I’ll be leaving as the champion.”

Logan Holler from Davie, Florida, is the daughter of former NFL player Ed Holler. She attended the University of South Carolina on a D1 Equestrian scholarship and credits her father as her hero, who instilled an unparalleled work ethic in her. After losing her father, she promised she would one day win a world title for him.

“This is what I’ve been working for my whole career for over ten years now,” said Holler. “I’m so grateful that God has blessed me with the love of boxing and the faith to trust the process. Now it’s time to fight for the championship and put all the hard-work together. I’m also very grateful to MVP for the opportunity and the support that they have been giving to women’s boxing.”

MVP: “Everything Is Bigger In Texas”

“They say everything is bigger in Texas. Well, this will be our biggest Most Valuable Prospects card yet, a championship double header showcasing the next wave of talent and advancing our commitment to equality in boxing,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“Fans will see an all-Mexican world title clash between Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata, the return of Australia’s unified champion Desley Robinson, and local brothers and rising stars Omar and Sebastian Juarez, while Shurretta Metcalf joins Krystal Rosado in making a statement for women’s equality by fighting three-minute rounds.

“This event underscores MVP’s continued investment in building the future of the sport through world-class matchups and opportunities for emerging fighters. Fans in South Padre Island and around the globe are in for something special on Saturday, October 18, live on DAZN.”

Shurretta Metcalf Aims for Comeback

Headlining the preliminary card will be MVP’s Shurretta “Chiccn” Metcalf. Born in Oak Cliff in Dallas, Shurretta grew up in a low-income area with her two younger siblings and hard-working single mom. A talented student, she was a standout basketball player and also excelled at track and field.

She had her first son at age 20, and her second son two years later. To make money, Shurretta turned to underground boxing in 2012 and fought over 100 fights, sometimes fighting as often as twice a week. In 2016, she turned pro, winning her first world title in October 2024 at Madison Square Garden with an upset decision victory against IBF champion Miyo Yoshida.

Metcalf competed for the undisputed bantamweight world title in the preliminary card headliner of Taylor vs. Serrano 3 in July 2025, but suffered a loss to Cherneka Johnson of New Zealand.

“The unfair stoppage cut deep in my last fight, but it lit a fire in me that can’t be put out,” said Shurretta Metcalf. “I’m stepping back in the ring with a vengeance, not just to fight, but to reclaim everything I’ve worked for. This isn’t the end of my story—it’s the rise of my redemption,” said Metcalf.

Metcalf faces bantamweight contender and Amanda Serrano’s protegee, Krystal Rosado. The 22-year-old sensation is a Puerto Rico native who made her professional debut on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 2 show in August 2023, stunning fans with a ferocious second-round knockout.

In July, Rosado returned to the ring to face Agustina Vazquez in a four-round bout contested with three-minute rounds, equal rules to men, during the fight week Open Workouts for the Taylor vs. Serrano 3 all-women’s mega-event, winning by unanimous decision. She is currently the WBA’s #3 contender at bantamweight.

“In my next fight on Saturday, October 18, in Texas, I will be facing a former world champion,” said Rosado. “It’s a fight with big challenges, as I’ll be going up against a very experienced woman. I’m coming with everything to show who Krystal Rosado is. I am very grateful to the team for giving me this great opportunity and for bringing out the best in me.”

Additional Bouts on Juarez vs Plata

Also on the preliminary card will be MVP’s Yolanda Vega, the 30-year-old from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, who made her MVP debut on Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2025 in a hard-fought battle against Holly Holm. She made her pro boxing debut in July 2015 and is currently ranked as Boxrec’s #16 super lightweight women’s boxer in the world, establishing herself as a rising standout in Mexican boxing.

MVP’s undefeated Alexis “Chop Chop” Chaparro will also return to the ring for his fourth Prospects series appearance. The 25-year-old competed at both the 2020 and 2024 USA Boxing Olympic trials. The gifted Puerto Rican athlete is also a high-fashion model, having worked with brands such as Versace, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Standout 21-year-old Cuban prospect Ronny Alvarez continues to rise in the pro ranks following an outstanding amateur career. Alvarez is a two-time Pan American Games gold medalist.

Nineteen-year-old, two-time US national amateur champion and rising star Alexander “Alley Cat” Gueche comes to the ring from Long Beach, California, and most recently defeated Vincent Avina by decision on the preliminary card of Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2025.

Rounding out the card will be bouts from Boxlab Promotions’ and Brownsville, Texas’s undefeated 20-year-old prospect Sebastian Juarez, and Boxlab Promotions’ 21-year-old undefeated prospect Pedro Veitia, who fights out of Panama City, Panama by way of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.