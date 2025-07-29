Most Valuable Promotions Signs Five Elite Women World Champions To Its Roster

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the addition of five current or former world champions to its promotional roster. The additions include

Nineteen-time U.S. national champion Sa’Rai Brown-El

WBA World Super Flyweight champion Jasmine “Animal” Artiga of Tampa, Florida (13-0-1, 6 KOs)

Unified middleweight world champion Desley “Destroyer” Robinson of Australia (10-3, 3 KO)

Former unified light flyweight world champion Yesica Nery Plata of Mexico (30‑2, 3 KOs)

Former WBA bantamweight world champion Shannon “The Baby Face Assassin” Courtenay of England (9‑3, 3 KOs)

MVP’s latest commitment to women’s boxing comes on the heels of MVP’s historic Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 on Netflix, the first all-women’s card in Madison Square Garden history, which broke a Guinness world record for the most world championship belts ever contested on a single fight card, male or female, with 17 world titles.

Taylor Serrano 3 garnered nearly six million global viewers, with an AMA audience of over 4.2 million in the U.S. (Live +1), making it the most-watched professional women’s sports event of 2025. A sold-out crowd of 19,721 people were in attendance, generating a $2.63M gate at Madison Square Garden, the highest gate ever for a women’s boxing card and the highest gate for a female sporting event in MSG history. The event also garnered record paydays, making Serrano the highest-paid women’s athlete in history for a single event.

Learn more about each of the women newly signed to the MVP roster.

Sa’Rai Brown-El

Ninetten-time U.S. national champion Sa’Rai Brown-El comes from a proud lineage of fighters and was born into boxing royalty, but her rise wasn’t guaranteed.

Her mother first saw her spark, despite early resistance from her father and coach, who didn’t believe boxing was a sport for women. Everything changed during a family trip to her birthplace in Albany, New York, when a visit to her uncle’s boxing gym flipped the script. Once Brown-El stepped into the ring, her natural talent spoke louder than tradition ever could, and her father never looked back.

She began boxing at the age of 10. What followed was a journey defined by relentless discipline, a powerful work ethic, and a fierce hunger to master the craft of boxing. She became the first female boxer from Georgia to win both the Junior Olympics and the National Silver Gloves. Within a year, she had become a national champion, marking the beginning of her dominance. By age 14, she had cemented her name in history as one of the most decorated young female boxers in the country, ranked #1 in her age and weight class by USA Boxing and holding the most wins across all female divisions at the time.

In 2019, she earned a coveted spot on Team USA after winning the USA Boxing National Championships, becoming the first female boxer from Georgia to achieve those honors. A five-time international medalist and seven-time Georgia Female Boxer of the Year, USA Boxing named her the future of women’s boxing — a title that carries weight, and one she’s ready to live up to. With her amateur legacy cemented, the 19-year-old now joins MVP’s elite roster of women’s fighters ahead of her professional debut this year, entering into the professional ranks with one goal: to take over women’s boxing.

“I’m incredibly grateful and honored to sign with MVP,” said Sa’Rai Brown-El. “They’ve been trailblazers in elevating women’s boxing, from headlining Madison Square Garden with an all-women’s card, to demanding equal rounds, pay and respect for female fighters. I’m beyond excited to join this incredible platform and showcase my skills alongside other amazing fighters. I can’t wait to showcase my talent and help push women’s boxing even further.”

Jasmine “Animal” Artiga

Tampa, Florida’s first native-born world champion, Jasmine “Animal” Artiga transitioned from playing gridiron in the Legends Football League to boxing at age 21, quickly carving out an impressive resume. After 13 unbeaten bouts, including a first-round TKO win on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects series in February 2024, she stormed into the spotlight on March 22, 2025, winning the vacant WBA female super‑flyweight title via majority decision over Mexico’s Regina Chávez.

Artiga was recently honored with a city proclamation from Mayor Jane Castor, honoring her athletic achievements and commitment to community mentorship. Standing 5′4″ with a 64″ reach, the 33-year-old Artiga continues to build momentum as one of women’s boxing’s hungriest new champions.

“I’m super excited to announce my signing with Most Valuable Promotions,” said Artiga. “Signing with MVP is more than just a career move—it’s a statement for me. It means aligning with a team that truly believes in empowering women fighters, and giving us the platform we’ve earned. I’m honored to step into this new chapter backed by visionaries like Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.”

Desley “Destroyer” Robinson

Unified middleweight world champion Desley “Destroyer” Robinson has emerged as one of Australia’s top boxing talents. Originally stepping into the ring to improve her fitness, Robinson quickly proved she belonged at the elite level.

Following over 50 amateur fights that saw her capture multiple Queensland and Australian titles, Robinson turned pro and earned her first title shot in just her seventh pro fight, resulting in a narrow majority decision loss against Lani Daniels in December 2023. Just one year later, Robinson rebounded in heroic fashion, fighting through a fractured foot to capture the vacant IBF female middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Kaye Scott in December 2024.

She returned to the ring in April 2025 to unify the division, successfully defending her IBF belt and winning the vacant WBO title with a dominant performance against Chloe Chaos. Now holding both the IBF and WBO middleweight crowns, Robinson, who fights out of Logan City, Queensland, continues to cement her place among the best in women’s boxing. She is also a single mother of three children.

“I love what Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, and the MVP team are doing for female boxing and I am so thankful that I will now be a part of that,” said Robinson. “MVP have signed some of the best female fighters of my generation, and to now be included in this is an amazing feeling. It is a privilege to have this opportunity and I can’t wait to get over there and show the team what I have.”

Yesica Nery Plata

Former unified light flyweight world champion Yesica Nery Plata has ruled the division as WBA and WBC unified world champion through a blend of precision power, pace-setting combinations, and relentless pressure.

Since turning pro in 2011, she steadily climbed the ranks, winning the WBC Youth title in 2012 and defending it multiple times before stepping into world-level clashes. In March 2022, Plata began her title run, dethroning longtime champion Yésica Bopp via split decision to claim the WBA title, ending Bopp’s 13-year reign with strong body work and well‑timed left hooks.

Her defining moment within the division came in January 2023 in Canada, where she successfully unified the WBA and WBC belts by defeating home favorite Kim Clavel in a fierce ten‑round war, dictating the pace to earn a unanimous decision in what many hailed as one of the standout women’s fights of the year.

She capped off her dominance with a successful split‑decision title defense against undefeated Sarah Bormann in Karlsruhe, Germany in December 2023. Following a layoff, Plata is poised to make her return to the ring under the Most Valuable Promotions banner. She is recognized as one of the top pound-for-pound women’s boxers in the world and is currently ranked #1 by the WBA and #2 by ESPN.

I’m very happy to sign with this great promoter, MVP, who supports women, and who have proven we can be stars,” said Plata. “We will continue to grow together, and I thank Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul, and Nakisa Bidarian for believing in me.”

Shannon “The Baby Face Assassin” Courtenay

Former WBA bantamweight world champion Shannon “The Baby Face Assassin” Courtenay transformed her life and career after discovering boxing in her early twenties, trading in a party lifestyle for intense discipline at Finchley ABC in London.

Rising quickly through the professional ranks beginning in March 2019, she claimed the vacant WBA female bantamweight title on April 10, 2021, at London’s Copper Box Arena, delivering a fiercely technical and emotional unanimous decision over Australia’s Ebanie Bridges in what many hailed as one of women’s boxing’s best fights.

Courtenay’s jab proved decisive, and she overcame early cut damage and increasing pressure to outmaneuver Bridges and increasingly exploit a swelling eye that nearly shut by round eight. Unfortunately, Courtenay was stripped of her title ahead of her first defense in October 2021 when she came in 2.5 pounds over the limit, an issue she attributed to an unexpected menstrual cycle, a rare moment of honesty that highlighted health over title retention.

She then faced Jamie Mitchell for the now-vacant belt at Liverpool’s Echo Arena, losing a hard-fought majority decision on October 9, 2021. After a long layoff, Courtenay returned to the ring in October 2024, edging out of a competitive points decision defeat to Catherine Tacone Ramos in a six-round bout at the Copper Box.

“My main focus is becoming a two-time world champion, and with the backing of MVP, I know I can go on to win more titles,” said Courtenay. “Women’s boxing was beginning to get forgotten about again, but then MVP has come along, ripped up the script, and made it bigger than ever. I can’t wait to get amongst it!”

MVP: “Women’s Boxing Has Never Been Stronger

“Women’s boxing has never been stronger globally, and today’s signings further cement MVP’s commitment to continuing to invest and elevate the sport like no boxing promotional brand has before,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“Sa’Rai, Jasmine, Desley, Yesica, and Shannon represent five powerful stories, four countries with proud boxing legacy, and one shared mission: to compete and win at the highest level. From one of the most decorated amateurs in US history to unified world champions, they embody the same brand of world-class skill, relentless drive, and undeniable presence we are cultivating at MVP.

“We look forward to each of their MVP debuts in the coming months.”