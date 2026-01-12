Barrios vs Garcia Now Official for February 21

The long-discussed, long-rumored Barrios vs Garcia welterweight title fight between the champion from San Antonio and the challenger from Southern California is now official.
On Monday, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, announced the championship
Titled “The Ring: High Stakes,” the card will
Mario Barrios Making Third Title Defense
Mario Barrios of San Antonio (29-2-2, 18 KOs) won the WBC Interim Welterweight World
“El Azteca” Barrios has defended the title twice but has not won either fight. He fought an exciting all-action fight with Abel Ramos to a draw on the Paul vs Tyson undercard in November 2024. He then fought to a second majority draw against former world champion Manny Pacquiao in July 2025.
Prior to his welterweight reig
Ryan Garcia Seeks First World Title
Ryan Garcia of Los Angeles (27-1, 19 KOs) will mak
“King Ry” Garcia is coming off his first loss in an upset to Rolly Romero for the WBC Interim Lightweight title as part of the infamous Times Square card in May 2025.
It was the latest event in a roller coaster ride over the last few years for Garcia. Garcia suffered a knockout loss in his first title fight opportunity against Gervonta Davis in 2023. He rebounded with a victory over Oscar Duarte later in 2023, a win that has aged well in retrospect.
Then came the Devin Haney debacle in April 2024. Garcia was a verbal whirling dervish leading up to the fight, then blew through the 140-pound weight limit on the scale by 3.2 pounds. It meant Garcia couldn’t win Haney’s WBC title, but they made a deal for the fight to proceed with Garcia forfeiting part of his purse.
Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision. But the win was overturned to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance. Ironically, the fight’s title was “This One Counts.”
No Clear Early Favorite in Barrios vs Garcia
This is a Last-Chance Saloon fight, which isn’t often the case when a current world champion is defending a title.
While Barrios and Garcia both have plenty of talent and skills, neither one is coming into this fight off a win. Although Barrios retained his title in the draw with Pacquiao, a large share of observers (including this writer) believe Pacquiao won the fight. Barrios surely heard the chatter and is no doubt motivated to prove he’s worthy of his belt.
"Becoming WBC
"San Antonio built me, and every sacrifice I've made comes with me into that ring.
Garcia's statement was uncharacteristically brief: "I will be world
Garcia, who at age 27 hasn’t yet won a world title officially, was more his loquacious self on his Instagram account, writing, “Let the countdown begin 🌟 I’m ripping that belt off him. Will be announcing the press conference very shortly.
“I really don’t like that his name being first (sic) on the poster so ima make sure I whoop his ass. Comment your predictions.”