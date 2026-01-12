Barrios vs Garcia Now Official for February 21

The long-discussed, long-rumored Barrios vs Garcia welterweight title fight between the champion from San Antonio and the challenger from Southern California is now official.

On Monday, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, announced the championship showd own between the reigning world champion Barrios and polarizing power puncher Garcia in a 12-round bout set for the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas on February 21.

Titled “The Ring: High Stakes,” the card will be streamed live worldwide exc lusively on DAZN. This is a pay-per-view, available either as part of the DAZN Ultimate tier or as a pay-per-view charge. The price has not been set yet.

Mario Barrios Making Third Title Defense

Mario Barrios of San Antonio (29-2-2, 18 KOs) won the WBC Interim Welterweight World Championship in September 2023 with a wide decision victory over Yordenis Ugas. One year later, Barrios was elevated after Terence Crawford was granted “champion in recess” status by the WBC, making Barrios the official titleholder

“El Azteca” Barrios has defended the title twice but has not won either fight. He fought an exciting all-action fight with Abel Ramos to a draw on the Paul vs Tyson undercard in November 2024. He then fought to a second majority draw against former world champion Manny Pacquiao in July 2025.

Prior to his welterweight reig n, Barrios was a world champio n at super‑lightweight, claimi ng the WBA title in 2019.

Ryan Garcia Seeks First World Title

Ryan Garcia of Los Angeles (27-1, 19 KOs) will mak e his first world title attemp t at 147 pounds against Barrios. The former WBC i nterim Lightweight World champion has recorded 19 knockouts over the course of his professional career and has competed against several of the top-ranked fighters in the division.

“King Ry” Garcia is coming off his first loss in an upset to Rolly Romero for the WBC Interim Lightweight title as part of the infamous Times Square card in May 2025.

It was the latest event in a roller coaster ride over the last few years for Garcia. Garcia suffered a knockout loss in his first title fight opportunity against Gervonta Davis in 2023. He rebounded with a victory over Oscar Duarte later in 2023, a win that has aged well in retrospect.

Then came the Devin Haney debacle in April 2024. Garcia was a verbal whirling dervish leading up to the fight, then blew through the 140-pound weight limit on the scale by 3.2 pounds. It meant Garcia couldn’t win Haney’s WBC title, but they made a deal for the fight to proceed with Garcia forfeiting part of his purse.

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision. But the win was overturned to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance. Ironically, the fight’s title was “This One Counts.”

No Clear Early Favorite in Barrios vs Garcia

This is a Last-Chance Saloon fight, which isn’t often the case when a current world champion is defending a title.

While Barrios and Garcia both have plenty of talent and skills, neither one is coming into this fight off a win. Although Barrios retained his title in the draw with Pacquiao, a large share of observers (including this writer) believe Pacquiao won the fight. Barrios surely heard the chatter and is no doubt motivated to prove he’s worthy of his belt.

“Becoming WBC we lterweight world champion was more than a moment. It was a promise to my family, my city, and everyone who believed in the grind when no one was watching.

“San Antonio built me, and every sacrifice I’ve made comes with me into that ring. This is my division, my time, and I’m ready to show the world why the WBC title stays right here.”

Garcia’s statement was uncharacteristically brief: “I will be world champion on February 21st.”

Garcia, who at age 27 hasn’t yet won a world title officially, was more his loquacious self on his Instagram account, writing, “Let the countdown begin 🌟 I’m ripping that belt off him. Will be announcing the press conference very shortly.

“I really don’t like that his name being first (sic) on the poster so ima make sure I whoop his ass. Comment your predictions.”