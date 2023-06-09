UFC 289 Payouts – Big Paydays Expected For The Nunes vs Aldana Card

Let's hop into the fighter's pockets and figure out what the UFC 289 payouts are looking like!

First and foremost, this is a numbered UFC event, of course we're going to have some big names on the card. We have a title fight and a former champion in the co-main event, so there is a lot of money coming to catch this event. With that being said, everyone on this card is deserving of a big payday for being a part of this event.

There are a lot of familiar faces along with some newer ones. But, one of the newer faces on the main card, Mike Mallott, is one of the biggest stars of this event. He's a very proud Canadian and hopes to propel himself and his country to new heights with a win here for his first homecoming as a UFC fighter. Of course, he's got big shoes to fill as he tries to be the next big Canadian star, but with his record and mental, the sky's the limit.

Let's talk money. These UFC 289 prize money numbers are based off of the fighters' recent purses and is speculation before any sponsorship money or post-fight bonuses are added to the checks.

Nunes vs Aldana – How's The Money Looking?

Amanda Nunes is sitting pretty, making a $500,000 base pay, which is doubled when she wins her fights. So, she's looking at making a million dollars just from the UFC is she can hold onto the belt this weekend!

Irene Aldana hasn't reached the levels of the sport that Nunes has, and her pay is a reflection of that. She should be making more here as she headlines, but her most recent payout had her base pay at $40,000. She doubles that with a win, but the base pay was still $40,000. Sources say she'll be making $100,000 as a base pay for this main event spot, though.

UFC 289 Payouts

Amanda Nunes -$500,000

Irene Aldana – $100,000

Beneil Dariush – $150,000

Charles Oliveira – $250,000

Adam Fugitt – $25,000

Mike Mallott – $14,000

Dan Ige – $100,000

Nate Landwehr – $48,000

Marc-Andre Barriault – $40,000

Eryk Anders – $60,000

Again, these numbers are speculation from recent bas pays. Everything is subject to change with UFC deals, sponsorship money, post-fight bonuses, grateful fans hitting fighters' PayPals, etc. What's important is that these athletes are getting paid and they're putting their hard work on display in front of millions that will be watching.

UFC 289 has all of the makings of being on of the most exciting cards in recent memory. A women's bantamweight title fight between the GOAT and a hungry contender should be the fireworks needed to shut the door on an event like UFC 289. Before that, we've got one of the most intriguing lightweight bouts that could've possibly been made in Beneil Dariush vs Chares Oliveira.

And there is an assortment of great action to preface these fun main and co-main fights.