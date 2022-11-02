Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez: Live Stream & Fight Card

A Dmitriy Bivol v Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez fight booked a couple years ago would not have created the same lil buzz which exists today. BC, before Canelo, the Russian Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs; age 31) had a rep as a workmanlike performer, skilled, yes, but not scintillating. His handling of Canelo brought him tons of respect and a large batch of new fans.

Zurdo (44-0, 30 KOs; age 31) had a long run as a Top Rank standout. Too many competent but hardly electric scraps colored him as a fighter who’d reached his ceiling. Timing is everything— Bivol is now the Canelo killer and Zurdo re fashioned himself into a fan friendly battler after parting ways with Top Rank.

Many are thinking that the Mexican Zurdo, a full fledged 175, and a southpaw, will present a more difficult test for Bivol than that other Mexican did.

DMITRY BIVOL VS. GILBERTO “ZURDO” RAMIREZ FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, November 5

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS DMITRY BIVOL VS. GILBERTO “ZURDO” RAMIREZ ?

DMITRY BIVOL VS. GILBERTO “ZURDO” RAMIREZ FIGHT CARD