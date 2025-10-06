Tiffany Stratton On Why She’s Excited About WrestleMania Returning To Las Vegas In 2026

It was only a few months before at WrestleMania 41, where John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship and became the record-breaking 17-time WWE Champion in history. This was also the first WrestleMania main-evented by CM Punk, and where Tiffany Stratton defended her Women’s Championship.

From a business perspective, WrestleMania 41 was the most successful in the company’s history. It’s one of the reasons why the company is bringing WrestleMania to Las Vegas again in 2026. Tiffany Stratton recently talked about this during an interview with Sidewalks Entertainment and explained why next year’s event is so exciting for her.

Tiffany Stratton Talks About WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women’s Champion, who won the title by defeating Nia Jax earlier this year by cashing in her Money in the Bank. While speaking with Sidewalks Entertainment, Tiffany Stratton recalled how she was nervous going into this year’s ‘Mania.

Not only was it her first appearance at the event, she was also going up against Charlotte for the Women’s Championship. All eyes were on Tiffany, and she didn’t disappoint the fans with her performance, getting her own WrestleMania moment in front of over 50,000 fans by defeating The Queen. Stratton believes that Las Vegas is the best city to host a WrestleMania, and is excited for next year’s event. She said:

“Last year was actually my first WrestleMania ever. I was super nervous. It was in Las Vegas. So I felt like it was the perfect state for my first ever WrestleMania. I feel like Las Vegas is iconic. It’s the sports entertainment capital of the world. So it was the perfect place to host WrestleMania. WrestleMania is like the Super Bowl of wrestling of WWE. They have literally something for everybody in Las Vegas. This year they’re going to have Raw. They’re going to have SmackDown. They’re going to have NXT Stand and Deliver there. There’s going to be after parties. There’s going to be watch parties all along the strip. So I’m excited to go back. I’m going to make my time there super fun and hopefully do a bunch of things along the strip. So yeah, I’m excited to go back. It’s like kind of nostalgic for me. That’s where I had my first ever WrestleMania. So yeah, I’m excited.” (H/T Wrestlepurists)

Originally, the city of New Orleans was going to host WrestleMania 42, but considering how successful this year’s show was for TKO, they’ve decided to return to Las Vegas again next year. Dave Meltzer’s report said that WWE has plans to do ‘Manias on a more “regular basis” in Vegas because of the profits.

For now, New Orleans fans are only getting Money in the Bank next year. And they’ll not get a WrestleMania in their city for another 2 years at the very least.

Main image credit: Sgt. Austin Robertson, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons