The Undertaker Reveals Why He Agreed To Lose To Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 30

One of the things WWE fans have always wondered is what would’ve happened if The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak never ended. To this day, there aren’t many fans who think this was a great decision by the company. After all, The Undertaker’s streak had become so iconic over the years that it didn’t make any sense for it to end.

When Brock Lesnar finally pinned The Deadman at WrestleMania 30, he shocked the world. Fans in the arena couldn’t believe it had finally happened, and the internet wrestling community also went crazy. WWE faced criticism for Undertaker’s booking, but Vince McMahon believed this victory was needed to turn Lesnar into an even bigger superstar.

Now, The Phenom recently opened up about his WrestleMania match against Lesnar, and answered the question everyone had: why did he agree to it?

The Undertaker Reveals Why He Agreed To End His WrestleMania Streak

On the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker responded to a fan comment regarding his WrestleMania streak. The fan had said that Undertaker should’ve gone 25-0, as this would’ve been a “quarter century of domination.” Undertaker agreed with them, but said that he had to go through with the match finish because he didn’t have a choice.

The only thing he could’ve done was to go off-script and then have a shoot fight with Brock Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of Them All. He joked that he would’ve “took it easy” on him.

The Undertaker said that many wrestlers in the past did the job for him so that he could have his streak at WrestleMania. Those wrestlers didn’t say no to him, so that’s what Undertaker did as well. He didn’t want his streak to end either, but those were the orders from WWE so he had to go through with it.

“It could have been a record that never would have lasted forever. I mean, 21-0 may last forever. But I think the general consensus [is] nobody wanted it. I think it would have been … just the lore, the legend and lore of that would have been it. It would have been really cool for wrestling, but it wasn’t my decision. People ask me all the time, ‘Why did you do it?’ Well, I didn’t really have a choice. Yeah, I guess I did have a choice. I didn’t have to do it … And then what happens? Me and Brock are having to shoot at WrestleMania, and then it wouldn’t have been good. Might have took it easy on him, but you know, you have to look at this business in a sense of … there’s a lot of people that probably didn’t want to put me over to get me into that position, and they did it. It’s just kind of the way it works. [It] wasn’t my decision, so I had to make the best of the hand that was dealt me.”

Fans will remember that The Undertaker also suffered a concussion in this match, so he doesn’t remember losing to The Beast. He called it the “best part” about this whole thing.

“Probably the best part is that I don’t really remember it.”

In the end, The Undertaker went 25-2 at WrestleMania. His only losses were against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

