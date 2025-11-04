Sheamus Reacts To CM Punk Namedropping Him On Monday Night Raw

For the first time since 2013, CM Punk showed up as the World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night Raw. The Cult of Personality won his 7th World Title in WWE this past Saturday by defeating Jey Uso.

On Raw, CM Punk named several opponents he’d like to test himself against. He named stars like AJ Styles, John Cena, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Sheamus.

Everyone knows Sheamus isn’t someone who backs off from a fight. On Raw Recap, he was a guest, and here’s what he said about CM Punk namedropping him.

Sheamus Recalls Facing CM Punk As A World Champion Before

Sheamus first recalled the time he faced CM Punk. One time, on Main Event in October 2012, and then again on Raw a few weeks later in a Lumberjack match. The wrestler said:

“He said it himself, he wants to have a banger. “I’ve faced Punk a couple of times, I could be wrong but I think it’s twice. I think we wrestled on the first ever Main Event show that was on, and I think we wrestled in a Lumberjack match as well when I was World Champion and he was WWE Champion, so I think we’ve wrestled when we were both WWE Champion and World Champion.”

Sheamus Wants To Put On A Banger With CM Punk

Sheamus said Punk is proving that age is just a number. The World Champion is only a year younger than him, and he’d love to face him one more time. The Celtic Warrior says he has multiple goals, and putting on a banger with Punk is one of them.

“He’s proving age doesn’t matter. Age is nothing. Age is just a number. He’s out there, he’s World Champion, he’s probably a year younger than me I think, but I’d be well up for that. I would absolutely be well up for that. “You don’t just have one goal, you have many goals. IC Champ, Cena’s last match, and getting in there with Big Phil AKA CM Punk and putting on a bleedin’ banger. “I’m excited, I’m not shying away from anything. I just want people to know that. I just want fans and everyone to realize, I just love the ride.”

The last two times Sheamus went up against Punk, he lost. But who knows? Maybe the third time could be the charm for him. Sheamus has won World Titles before, so he understands how to win during big matchups.

Even if he doesn’t win, it would be okay because fans know both guys would put on a great show for everyone. Do you want to see Sheamus vs CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship?

Main image credit: Megan Elice Meadows, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons