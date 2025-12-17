Seth Rollins Claims He’s The Perfect Wrestler Out There

Seth Rollins has been an all-rounder for WWE since his debut 13 years ago. No matter what the company asks of him, Rollins has always given his all and has mostly succeeded. His in-ring work has been some of the best in WWE, and many fans see him as a future Hall of Famer.

Even Rollins talked about this recently, and said that he’s the “perfect wrestler.”

Seth Rollins On Why He Is The Perfect Wrestler In The World

Speaking with Julian Edelman of Games With Names, Seth Rollins said that he can work in any style and any role. He can get technical in the ring or brawl like some of the other powerhouses in the business.

“I can do it all. I have no style. I can do everything you need. In my opinion, I’m the perfect wrestler. Because I’m not too big. I’m not too small. I can fly around, but I can brawl. I can be technical. I can do any kind of match that you want me to do with no limitations. I’m strong enough to pick up guys that weigh 400 pounds, and I’m not so big that I can’t sell for Rey Mysterio,” Rollins said.

The wrestler continued by saying he has no weak points as a performer. He can do anything and everything without any trouble.

“So I can do anything. I have no weak points when it comes to what my style is. If you need a match, or you need a brawl, just a knockdown drag out fight, blood everywhere, I can do that. If you need technicians like just boom, boom, boom, Rob Van Dam, Jerry Lynn, I can do that. So it’s like anything you need, I got it.”

Seth Rollins has been missing in action since WWE Crown Jewel in October. He injured his shoulder against Cody Rhodes and had to undergo surgery. The Visionary is expected to miss WrestleMania next year (read more about it here).

He was feuding with CM Punk up until his injury. The Cult of Personality is now feuding with The Vision’s Bron Breakker, and there’s a chance he and Rollins could reignite their rivalry in 2026, when the latter returns to the ring again

Main image credit: Imago