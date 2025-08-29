Roman Reigns Reveals He Has A Consulting Role in WWE

While Roman Reigns has become more of a star attraction in the past few years, he still plays an important role in WWE. The fans love him, and they want to see more of him on television. When Reigns first started out in WWE, he was still a rookie. He didn’t have much experience in the industry, and it took him some time to earn Vince McMahon’s trust.

But he filled John Cena’s shoes quite well after Cena transitioned into an actor, and Reigns has become one of the top acts in the entire wrestling business. Reigns recently gave more insights about his relationship with Vince, his babyface run, and even his other roles in WWE, among other things, on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story podcast. Here’s what he said.

Roman Reigns Has A Consulting Role In WWE

In the podcast, Stephanie asked Reigns about his approach to leadership, and The Original Tribal Chief gave a very thoughtful response. He said he doesn’t care about anyone’s role in the company because they’re all part of the same team. Everyone has to work together in order to achieve a single goal. When someone asks Reigns his opinion about something, he tells them honestly what he thinks.

Here’s what Reigns said about his consulting role in WWE:

“I try to be very well thought out. You know this role, the role of leadership, having people that you work with, and it doesn’t matter if they’re under you, supporting you, we’re all in this together. And I come from a team mentality, I played a not glorious position, defensive tackle, so a lot of times I was taking the heat for other guys to make the play.”

“But I can see how that process works here; that’s exactly what we do. You’re giving your body, you’re given creative, you’re laying down essentially for another performer. You’re doing everything you can to make them a bigger deal than they were before. So it’s stressful, definitely. I’ll get calls and be asked, “What’s your opinion on this?” I had no clue I was involved in that! You want my opinion, here’s what I think about it. You have to show up, you gotta be present.” (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Considering he’s the locker room leader and the kind of superstar everyone wishes to work with, it makes sense that Reigns consults WWE on certain matters. He’s gained experience over the years and has completely shifted fans’ opinion of himself. Before, the audience would boo him and say he’s boring, but now, everyone loves to see Reigns on television.

Being a top star, Reigns also has some creative freedom over his character. If there’s something he doesn’t want to do, or maybe just slightly tweak its approach, he shares his opinion with Triple H.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire