Maxxine Dupri Says She Was Nervous During WWE Debut: I Remember Nothing, I Completely Blacked Out

Maxxine Dupri has come a long way since debuting as Maximum Male Model’s manager in 2022. Earlier this year, Dupri lifted her first championship belt in WWE, when she defeated Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

While she had been an active WWE superstar since her main roster debut in May 2022, Maxxine Dupri didn’t start wrestling till the next year. She teamed up with Otis and Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy to take on Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla of the Viking Raiders. The Alpha Academy ended up winning this match, and Dupri recently revealed how overwhelmed she felt that night.

Maxxine Dupri Says She Blacked Out During Her WWE In-Ring Debut

Speaking to Huge Pop! recently, the current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion talked about her in-ring debut. Maxxine Dupri recalled being so nervous that she almost threw up because of the sheer pressure she felt being in front of the crowd. She also doesn’t remember anything from that night. Dupri said (transcription courtesy of F4W Online):

“My favorite thing is when people would say to me, at a meet and greet, like, ‘oh, I just love how you like are able to play this like character that doesn’t know how to wrestle’, and I always say, ‘I am honored that you think I’m that talented’, I wish I knew exactly what I was doing and every mistake and every moment was a joke and I was in on the joke, but no, my first match in front of an audience was on Monday Night Raw.”

“Like, that was crazy. I actually- I remember nothing. I completely blacked out. I was so nervous, I almost threw up after because I don’t think I took one single breath for four minutes straight. Like the math was probably a minute, but I’m saying four minutes, like at the time the music hit, like I stopped breathing. I was like, I don’t know what’s happening, but I have to survive this. It was crazy. It’s just, it’s been a beautiful thing getting to go on that ride with the WWE universe. Obviously there was moments where I wish I was more advanced and like could have more control in certain scenarios, but that’s just part of my story.”

You can watch Maxxine Dupri’s interview with Huge Pop! below:

Maxxine Dupri had a rocky start this year. She wasn’t a stable on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown, and would mainly wrestle on Main Event. In August, she started a storyline with Becky Lynch, who was the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Lynch was feuding with CM Punk and AJ Lee around that time. On the November 17 edition of Raw, Dupri challenged Lynch again for the title belt, and this time, a distraction from AJ Lee allowed her to finally win the championship gold.

This was Dupri’s first title win in WWE. She has been a consistent performer over the years, with Booker T even showering her with praise recently.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Future Image