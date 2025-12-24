Logan Paul Says Paul Heyman Keeps Him From Making Stupid Decisions Backstage In WWE

Last month, Logan Paul joined Paul Heyman’s The Vision stable in WWE. The faction was originally created by Seth Rollins, who later got kicked out of the group. Recently, Austin Theory also joined The Vision, and it seems like WWE has big plans for him.

Paul has established himself as one of the best heels on the main roster today. When he first debuted in WWE, the YouTube star did not know professional wrestling. However, he has learned a lot over the past few years and is currently spending a significant amount of time with Paul Heyman to further his knowledge of the sport.

Logan Paul Says Paul Heyman Keeps Him In Check

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take recently, Logan Paul called Paul Heyman a “wealth of knowledge.” The wrestler says with Heyman by his side, he wouldn’t make any “stupid decisions” that would cost him his job. Fans can read the full quote below:

“That guy is a wealth of knowledge. I spend every second I can with him backstage when we’re not wrestling, just learning the craft. He’s taught me a bunch.

One thing that he’s definitely taught me is that with him by my side, I have someone on the executive team who can speak for me, so I don’t have to make stupid decisions backstage where I would lose my job, like attacking CM Punk because he pisses me off.

Instead of doing that, I can just go to Paul Heyman, and he can talk to the executives and handle it professionally. He keeps me in check.”

The “attacking CM Punk” part was likely a reference to the backstage fight between Punk and Jack Perry that ultimately got the Cult of Personality fired from AEW.

In another interview, a few weeks back, Logan Paul also talked about Travis Scott backing down from his WWE debut. Paul was scheduled to team up with John Cena and Scott against the team of Cody Rhodes and The Usos.

Main image credit: Imago