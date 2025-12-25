Logan Paul Explains Why Being A WWE Superstar Is Harder Than Fighting Floyd Mayweather

WWE Superstar Logan Paul was already a household name even before he made his pro-wrestling debut. He became famous on Vine first, and later amassed a huge following on YouTube as well. In 2018, he started feuding with another YouTube star, KSI, which led to an amateur boxing match between them. It was billed as The Biggest Internet Event in History.

KSI vs Logan Paul took place in August of 2018, which ended in a draw. Paul only had a few boxing matches in his career before he stepped away from the sport.

Logan Paul Says Pro-Wrestling Is Harder Than Fighting Floyd Mayweather

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Logan Paul called performing in WWE “much harder” than fighting Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. He said being a WWE performer means having a lot of different skill sets at the same time, and pushing both your physical and mental capacity to be able to perform.

“WWE is way harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather. I’ve said this before, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done by a mile. Boxing is obviously very difficult, Mayweather is very good. But wrestling involves a 360 degree skillset where you have to work every part of your mind and body that I have just not experienced before in a craft.”

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather took place in June 2021, where Paul managed to survive until the final round.

A year after his boxing debut, Logan had his first professional boxing match against KSI again, where he lost via split decision. He would have one more boxing match against Dillon Danis before retiring from the sport in 2023 to focus on his wrestling career.

His real-life brother, Jake Paul, is still active in boxing and recently faced Anthony Joshua on December 19, where he lost by knockout in the sixth round. Fans can read more about their fight here.

In the same interview with First Take, Paul explained how Paul Heyman keeps him from getting fired in WWE.