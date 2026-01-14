John Cena Explains Why Losing His WWE Retirement Match To Gunther Was Perfect

John Cena shares his thoughts on losing his final match against Gunther on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The Cenation Leader finally retired his 26-year-long wrestling career following a Saturday Night Main Event match against former World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The Ring General had vowed to make Cena tap out in his final WWE bout, and kept his word at the show (something Natalya had predicted earlier).

A lot of fans were unhappy with the ending they got. Cena tried explaining some things from the match in an interview with Cody Rhodes some time back.

He has once again commented on his final loss and the backlash that followed.

John Cena Says His Match Against Gunther Was Perfect

Speaking at New Orleans Fan Expo recently, John Cena said that he tried his best to put on the story he thought fans would enjoy. He noted that everyone is allowed to voice their opinions, and while many fans didn’t like the way things panned out, he thought the story he told was perfect.

“In losing my last match against Gunther, thank you. Thank you to remind me that you’re allowed to have your opinion. Thank you for not just conforming to a certain set of standards. Thank you for being vocal enough to express how you felt because every moment can be a teachable moment.

I put together my job and tried to put together a story that I think you all will enjoy. When there is a critical opinion out there, I’m all ears. I don’t ignore the critics. I’m thankful for them in DC and every match I had before that. Like I said… I guess, parallel to my career, I think it was a perfect end. Because a whole lot of people thought it sucked, and a whole lot of people thought it was special. That’s kind of been my story for 23 years. So I thought it was perfect.”

Fans can watch the footage of Cena saying this below (video courtesy of MuscleManMalcolm):

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the original source mentioned above and link back to this article for the transcription.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire