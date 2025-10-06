Alberto El Patrón Hails Dominik Mysterio As A Future WWE Champion

When he first debuted on the WWE main roster, Dominik Mysterio didn’t have fan support. At that time, he was just seen as Rey Mysterio’s son, whom fans didn’t have much faith in. Things changed over the years when Dominik turned heel and adopted the Dirty Dom persona. It took off, and he started becoming more and more popular.

Today, he holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship as well as AAA’s Mega Championship belt. Many fans are hoping that he’ll eventually lift the WWE Championship in his career. By no means is Dominik the best wrestler in the WWE, but he’s drastically improved in a short time. He’s already one of the best heels the company has seen in recent years, and if he can keep this pace in the future, it’s very likely he’ll become a World Champion. AAA’s Alberto El Patrón recently talked about this as well, and he also sees Dominik Mysterio as a World Champion in the future.

Alberto El Patrón Says Dominik Mysterio Will Win The WWE Championship

While speaking with Soy Eduardo Bates this month, Alberto El Patrón talked about a variety of topics. In one of them, he discussed the rise of Dominik Mysterio in wrestling. Alberto said that Dominik is a natural and that he has always been talented and only needed to find his own character in WWE. The former WWE Champion also praised Dominik’s dad, Rey Mysterio, and called him the GOAT.

Alberto believes Dominik Mysterio will win the World Title in WWE in the future. It’s only a matter of time, according to the 48-year-old wrestler. Here’s a translated version of what Alberto said during the interview about this:

“He’s a great wrestler—because it’s in his blood. His father is the greatest of all time. Thanks to Rey Mysterio, many Mexicans have done, are doing, and will continue to do what we’ve achieved in world wrestling. With Dominik Mysterio, it was only a matter of time before he found his character—the right one. The talent and ring skills, he’s had them since birth. He’s someone who will become a world champion in the company; he just needs time. He fully understands the business, speaks both languages, and there’s nothing that can stop him.” (H/T Sports Shadow)

Alberto himself has numerous World Championship victories across many different promotions in the world. He is one of the most popular Mexican wrestlers today, despite his controversial reputation. When WWE bought AAA earlier this year, there were even rumors that this could lead to Alberto’s return to the company. While that hasn’t happened yet, Alberto believes it’s a possibility. Do you see Dominik Mysterio as a future WWE Champion?

Main image credit: Mike Kalasnik from Jersey City, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons