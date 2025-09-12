AAA Give Significant Control Of Company To WWE And Triple H Following Takeover

WWE, as part of TKO Group Holdings, announced its acquisition of the leading Mexican Lucha Libre promotion, AAA, back in April 2025, in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Filip. Since its takeover, the company has been heavily involved in the Lucha Libre company’s success, including a ‘Worlds Collide.’ PPV between NXT and AAA.

Following the takeover, multiple WWE superstars have also appeared on Lucha Libre shows, including the likes of ‘El Grande Americano, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Omos, as well as multiple other stars; however, recent reports have indicated that the American Company holds more sway in the company that goes beyond just sending wrestlers over to appear on its programming.

‘Paul Levesque At The Top’: AAA Gives Significant Control Of Company To WWE And Triple H

According to recent reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has earned significant control over AAA decision-making following their takeover of the company, with the likes of Paul Levesque, The Undertaker, Pete Dunne, and other producers from the company having significant control over creative in the Lucha Libre company.

The new AAA creative structure has Paul Levesque at the top, with his main creative support being Jeremy Borash, Mark Calaway (The Undertaker), Charles Ashenoff (Konnan), and Dorian Roldan. The key producers for the brand are now Matt Bloom, Pete Dunne, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Jack… pic.twitter.com/vT77rgxDdo — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 5, 2025



“The new AAA creative structure has Paul Levesque at the top, with his main creative support being Jeremy Borash, Mark Calaway (The Undertaker), Charles Ashenoff (Konnan), and Dorian Roldan. Wrestling Observer revealed in their report on the situation.

With Levesque reportedly being on top of the AAA creative structure, this means that he is above even Konnan, who formerly had creative control over the company, taking a step down despite still being a major player working under Triple H in the past.

Prior to its takeover of AAA, the former lead booker had a working relationship with WWE, leading to them acquiring Dragon Lee back in 2023. The two companies also previously had a working relationship in 1997, as an answer to WCW’s relationship with Konnan and Promo Azteca; however, that short collaboration lasted for just a few months.

“And (WWE’s) end game is to get us a TV deal. And if that happens, sh-t’s on, right? But all I’ve been doing is advocating Lucha, advocating Lucha, advocating Lucha. And you see what happened? And this is just a beginning. They’re really invested,” Konnan revealed, after being questioned on the “endgame” of the partnership between the two companies.

WWE touts Omos and Microman’s confrontation as the most viewed AAA clip of all time#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/AAtnsAyunw — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 19, 2025



Ultimately, it appears that both Konnan and WWE’s interests align, with Nick Khan appearing before AAA’s TripleMania show, where he explained that they were not there to take over the Lucha Libre company, and that their ultimate endgame was to put more money into the pockets of the top stars of the company.

However, according to the report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer on the situation, the American Company had already placed restrictions on AAA stars at that point, sharing that they were not allowed to accept any U.S. bookings on the same night in cities where they usually work, restricting them from working independent shows in the United States.

“A couple of the wrestlers afterwards were saying that they were hopeful it’s true, but noted that with the new restrictions in their contracts, they are allowed to take a small booking in Mexico, but the contracts don’t allow them to take a U.S. booking the same night in a city they had worked regularly that would pay them 20x that amount.”

Overall, it remains to be seen whether this partnership will work out as a success for both companies; however, WWE’s takeover of AAA has already led to multiple viral moments for both companies, including the hilarious appearance of Omos at TripleMania against ‘Microman,’ as well as the shenanigans of El Grande Americano, who has also appeared for the company.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch