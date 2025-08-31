Scarlett Confirms Her In-Ring Return: “I’m Really Excited About It”

Karrion Kross is back on the indies once again as Killer Kross. He is accompanied by his wife, Scarlett. Fans know that Kross will be returning to the ring on WrestlePro’s September show. Now, Scarlett has also revealed her upcoming return to the ring during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

Scarlett Announces Her In-Ring Return

Scarlett said that she and Kross are going to tag with someone who helped her train, implying it’ll be a tag team match. Although she didn’t explicitly name someone.

“We’re actually going to be tagging with someone who helped train me very soon. I don’t know if I want to drop that yet, but my first match back, I’m really excited about it.”

Scarlett wants to take advantage of the creative freedom she has today and wrestle. Back in WWE, the company did not really allow her to participate in matches and only used her as Kross’ on-screen manager.

“I will be wrestling again, which I’ve been wanting to do, but we have a lot of cool stuff coming up. We have ultimate creative freedom, we get to do whatever we want, so we’re going to take advantage of this time because who knows how long it’s going to be.”

Later in the interview, Scarlett was asked how she feels about her in-ring return. She said she is feeling nervous, but is also confident in her ability to perform well in the ring, just like she has done many times before whenever she got the chance to wrestle in WWE.

“I don’t even know how to answer that. Nervous, but then at the same time, every time I’ve gotten back in the ring, it’s still in me. He (Kross) knows, when I had my first match back after 455 days in WWE, it was against Rhea (Ripley). It was on a house show and I was so nervous, but we absolutely killed it. Abyss told us we killed it, Molly Holly told us we killed it. Everyone was asking me like, ‘Oh, let’s get you in more matches.’ Nothing happened after that, but I was told by everybody, ‘I heard you did great.’” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Scarlett Rarely Wrestled In WWE

Scarlett last worked during a WWE house show in December 2024, where she tagged with The Final Testament to take on The Wyatt Sicks. On television, she last wrestled in a mixed tag team match against AJ Styles and Michin in June 2023.

Fans are excited about this chapter in Kross and Scarlett’s life. Although many hoped they would stay in WWE, the company didn’t know how to best utilize their talent there. But everyone understands, including WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre who shared his thoughts on Kross and Scarlett’s WWE departure recently, that these two are really good at what they do, and no matter where they wrestle, fans will have a good time.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Future Image