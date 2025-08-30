Drew McIntyre Shares His Thoughts On Karrion Kross & Scarlett’s WWE Departure

It’s been a few weeks since Karrion Kross and Scarlett left WWE. At first, fans didn’t believe their departure. There were many speculations regarding their exit, and most fans assumed that this was part of a storyline. Just like the one with R-Truth, where Triple H claimed that him leaving and joining was a plan all along, the assumption was that WWE is trying to pull something similar to this with Kross’ departure.

But this no longer seems to be the case. Kross has been making outside appearances since leaving WWE, and recently had a segment with Matt Cardona on a show as well. While Kross didn’t become a major star himself, he did work with several high-profile wrestlers during his tenure with the company, including Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior recently chatted with Adam’s Apple and shared his thoughts about his former rival and his wife.

Drew McIntyre Said Karrion Kross And Scarlett Don’t Need His Advice

Drew McIntyre gave his best wishes to Kross and Scarlett and said that he doesn’t need to give them any advice. He also asked other wrestlers to just put in the work and make themselves stand out from others.

“I know Kross well. Very talented, so is Scarlett. No matter what they do, they’re gonna land on their feet. So I don’t have to give them advice, they know exactly what they’re doing. “For everybody else, it’s just, you’ve gotta keep putting the work in. You’ve gotta think what separates you from everybody else. As long as you’re working your ass off, leaving no stone unturned and being accountable to yourself. “Don’t worry about social, but use social to take everybody on your particular journey. That’s what I did.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Karrion Kross Will Be Making His In-Ring Return In September

Kross’ contract with WWE expired last August, and while he was initially offered a new contract, the company rescinded its offer after the wrestler asked, “How did you come to the valuation of that offer?”

The former NXT Champion recently showed up at GCW Homecoming and attacked Matt Cardona. While speaking with Nick Teodero, Kross said this about his GCW appearance:

“We just did GCW by surprise. I always like doing GCW because you can get very unhinged there. It’s the crowd that likes it to be as absolutely wild and crazy as possible. Even getting so crazy and violent that it’s almost silly. I think that’s fun. There are different genres of pro wrestling. I always thought of pro wrestling as a variety act. If it’s the same thing every match and every show, there is nothing special about it.” (H/T Fightful)

The couple announced their Killer Smokeshow tour after leaving WWE, which includes 13 confirmed dates. Kross’ next match will take place on September 21 at a WrestlePro event which, interestingly enough, is also named as Killer Smokeshow.