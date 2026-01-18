CJ Perry Says She Wants To Be An On-screen General Manager In Wrestling

CJ Perry says that she wants to work as an authority figure on television.

The 40-year-old hasn’t been a part of any major promotion for many years now. Perry used to work for WWE before and had an 8-year stint there before getting released in 2021.

CJ Perry Says She Wants A General Manager Role In Wrestling

Speaking on Ring the Belle recently, CJ Perry talked about her wrestling goals. She said she’s always wanted to be a General Manager.

“My dream is to be GM. In my journal that I’ve written probably for 12-13 years now, it was, ‘I want to be general manager.’

In her journal, she’s written lots of stuff, and most of them have come true as well. However, there are two things she’s yet to achieve. One of them, like mentioned before, is to become a General Manager, and the other is to help her real-life husband, Rusev, become a WWE World Champion.

“It’s crazy, I would say pretty much everything from my journal of 12 years that I wrote down has come true, except for me becoming GM, and me helping Rusev become the WWE Champion.”

In the same interview, CJ Perry talked about a pitch from Brie Bella regarding her retirement. Bella wanted Perry to defeat her after their WrestleMania 32 kickoff match.

There is still time for Perry to become a General Manager in wrestling. She has confirmed plans to return to wrestling again, and she wants to manage someone. It is likely that, at some point, she and Rusev will reunite in WWE, and who knows, this time, The Bulgarian Brute might even become a World Champion in WWE.

