Brie Bella Reportedly Wanted CJ Perry To Retire Her After WrestleMania 32 Kickoff Match

CJ Perry once almost retired Brie Bella from in-ring competition.

For those who don’t know, CJ Perry faced Brie Bella in a 5-on-5 tag team match during the kickoff show of WrestleMania 32. It was a match between Team Divas against Team B.A.D and Blonde (Perry was a part of this). There was a pitch to have Perry retire Brie Bella the very next night, according to the former.

Brie Bella Wanted CJ Perry To Retire Her In 2016

Speaking on Ring The Belle recently, CJ Perry was asked about her in-ring debut, which coincidentally happened during the pre-show of WrestleMania 32. Perry says that Brie wanted her to be involved in a feud with her leading up to WrestleMania, and then on the next night, they would have had another match where Perry would have defeated her to send her into retirement.

“Brie actually pitched this story. Yeah, it was all Brie, and I’m so thankful. She actually pitched for me to have a singles match the next night against her and to go over, and actually put her into retirement.

I was really nervous. I was okay, it didn’t happen, because I wasn’t ready. And Vince wanted her to win on the high and go off as a babyface. I totally understand that, and I supported that because I was training, and I just didn’t feel like I was ready yet. So I was like, everything happens for a reason, my time will come, even though that would have been mega heat.”

The WrestleMania match was Brie’s final before she went on a hiatus for two years.

Brie, along with her twin sister, Nikki Bella, was one of the top names in the WWE women’s division at one point. Both wrestlers retired from wrestling a few years back, but Nikki made her return to the ring once again last year. Her sister, Brie, however, isn’t really interested in making a comeback just yet. Although it could still happen later down the road, if Brie and Nikki get to work together as a team again.

On the other hand, CJ Perry recently announced her return to professional wrestling.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the original source mentioned above and link back to this article for the transcription.

Main image credit: Imago