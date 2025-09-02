AEW fans have named a clear frontrunner for the 2025 Wrestler Of The Year Award, following the Ring Of Honor Death Before Dishonor event, which featured a 37-minute classic encounter that many are claiming as a ‘match of the year’ contender.

During March 2022, Tony Khan acquired the Ring of Honor brand, purchasing it for just under $4 million from Sinclair Broadcast Group, turning the company into an extension of All Elite Wrestling. Many of the company’s stars have appeared on both shows over the last three years.

‘Has To Be In The Conversation’ Wrestler Of The Year Contender Named By AEW Fans Following ‘Five-Star Classic’ PPV Match

Following the Ring Of Honor Death Before Dishonor show, AEW fans have called for a clear frontrunner in the race for Wrestler Of The Year, after the ROH world champion and AEW tag team champion defended his title in a 37-minute classic encounter against CMLL star Hechiechero.

Bandido has to be in the conversation for Wrestler of the Year! #ROHDBD pic.twitter.com/qu9Dv4M5NP — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 30, 2025



“Bandido really might be wrestler of the year, 37 minutes of godly professional wrestling. Your 2025 wrestler of the year is Bandido.” Multiple fans of the company called following the match, after the Luchador defended his World Title.

Following a year and a half on the sidelines due to an injury, the ROH World Champion returned during the ROH Final Battle event in December 2024, before suffering a subsequent head injury that kept him out for a further 2 months.

“I had to spend 18 months in a rough time, willing with some nasty thoughts and emotions, thinking that I would never going to be back on the ring to finally get this moment! Thank you to everyone who always helps me!!” The Wrestler of the Year contender shared the following praise from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

One of the underrated stories of the year is the last 33 days of Bandido. Two straight Arena Mexico sellouts with him being not just in the main event but a key to the sellout, fastest Arena Coliseo sellout anyone can remember, four match of the year candidates, at least four… — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 18, 2025



These plaudits from the Wrestling Journalist also came following a pair of matches against Mascara Dorada and Konosuke Takeshita, both of which are widely considered as contenders for the match of the year, as well as his most recent match.

“One of the underrated stories of the year is the last 33 days of Bandido. Two straight Arena Mexico sellouts fastest Arena Coliseo sellout anyone can remember, four match of the year candidates, and at least four major event sellouts. That’s not a year, that’s 33 days.” Meltzer explained, showcasing how strong his claim truly is.

Also Read: WWE Looking to Destroy AEW

After forming one of the most iconic Tag Teams of the year alongside Brody King, capturing the AEW Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door, as well as putting on another match of the year contender at the 2300 arena, many have labelled the summer of 2025 as the ‘Summer of Bandido.’

I’m gonna tell my grandchildren about the summer of Bandido pic.twitter.com/QiiY0nqKGg — Pete (@pinklightsticc) August 30, 2025



“I’m gonna tell my grandchildren about the summer of Bandido.” Another fan claimed following the most recent 37-minute classic, showcasing how, over the span of 3 months, the ‘most-wanted man in wrestling’ has skyrocketed into being one of the faces of both ROH and AEW.

With 4 months still left to go in the year, Bandido will have that time to potentially increase his chances of securing the title of wrestler of the year, with the likes of AEW’s Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley also being labelled as frontrunners for the award.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Cover-Images