Christian Cage Says He’s Having The “Greatest” Run Of His Career In AEW

Wrestling is one of those sports where age really doesn’t matter. You can be the best 20-year-old wrestler in the world, but that doesn’t mean you’ll achieve success. Many wrestlers, such as Drew McIntyre and others, have become more successful in their 30s or 40s.

AEW’s Christian Cage has also seen a career resurgence after almost a decade when he joined AEW in 2021. His heel work has impressed the fans, and many wrestlers have become more successful under his mentorship. Cage recently talked about his latest run, and like many fans, he agreed that this is the best work of his career.

Christian Cage’s AEW Run Has Made Him Popular Again

When Christian Cage first made his AEW debut, he wasn’t anything like he is today. He was a babyface and received a positive reaction from the fans who had been missing him in action. That run was okay, but things turned out for the better once he turned heel against Jack Perry.

He then adopted a mentor role in AEW and created The Patriarchy. A great heel knows how to manipulate other people’s minds, and Christian seemed to have perfected this. From turning allies against each other, to winning the TNT Titles on multiple occasions, mentoring younger wrestlers, and delivering great promos as a heel, it’s safe to say Cage has been on a roll in the past few years.

Christian Cage Says He’s Having His Greatest Run Today In AEW

While speaking with Raj Prashad of Yahoo’s Uncrowned, Christian Cage said his current AEW run is the “greatest” run of his career. He didn’t expect things to work out the way they did, but he knew he was coming back to put on his best work to date.

The full quote reads as follows:

“You don’t typically see it happening with people that are around the 50-year-old age, completely becoming something, this fresh entity. But I’m not like anybody else. And that’s why it works, because I don’t feel like I’m 50 when I’m in the ring or 51. If I couldn’t do what I did at the level that I did it, then I wouldn’t even be in the ring. This is, without a doubt, the greatest, the best run. Did I see it happening this late? No, but it did. And like I said, when I got my career back after being gone for seven years, I wasn’t coming back to do the greatest hits tour. I was coming back to be the best. And that’s the kind of standards that I hold myself to. Anything less than that, you would not see me step foot in that ring.” (H/T Yahoo Sports)

Christian is currently set to team up with his friend Adam Copeland at AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view All Out on September 20. The duo will go up against FTR, who were previously allies with Copeland but turned on him after losing to the Death Riders at AEW Dynasty a few months back in April.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Newscom World