Khamzat Chimaev Gets Brutally Honest on Why He’ll Never Fight His UFC “Brother”

In MMA, loyalty often disappears the moment a big payday appears. But UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev is taking an absolutely different stance.

Chimaev is currently in Newark, New Jersey, preparing to defend his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 328 this Saturday. He has been going through rigorous training with Khalil Rountree Jr. to prepare for the fight. The “Boz” has stated he will never fight Rountree because he considers him a “real brother.”

Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out Sean Strickland’s Pattern While Protecting Khalil Rountree Jr.

During the recent UFC fight week media session before UFC 328, Chimaev was direct when asked about a potential matchup with training partner Rountree.

“I’m never gonna fight Khalil. If I’m brother with you, I’m real brother — don’t do that like Sean does,” Chimaev said, referencing how Strickland has called fighters “brother” before turning around and signing lucrative contracts to face them.

Khamzat Chimaev says he will never fight Khalil Rountree and values real brotherhood over fake respect 🫡👏 “I’m never gonna fight Khalil. If I’m brother with you I’m real brother don’t do that bullsh*t like Sean does he calls you brother one day and second day he fights you I… pic.twitter.com/LOQQlECdOu — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) May 7, 2026



Just to recap, Strickland is notorious for his “gym wars.” He has been filmed brutally dropping less-experienced sparring partners and even getting into physical altercations with veteran partners like Orlando Sanchez.

Even with his best friend and training partner, Chris Curtis, things didn’t go smoothly for long. Despite their “brotherhood,” teammates have reported seeing them get into heated fights in the gym. Strickland has often stated he would be willing to fight anyone for the right price, including friends.

He even became close with Alex Pereira after training together, but when it comes to fighting inside the octagon, the word “friendship” won’t exist in his dictionary.

So, his shot at Strickland didn’t come out of nowhere. Rountree has spent several months training with Chimaev leading up to this title defense, and the light heavyweight contender has credited the camp for major improvements in his striking, grappling, and mindset.

By framing his bond with Rountree as the “anti-Strickland” approach, Chimaev has deepened their personal feud.

A Loaded Subplot as Khamzat Chimaev Eyes Light Heavyweight Gold

Chimaev has hinted that UFC 328 might be his last fight at middleweight. With Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight, the light heavyweight division is looking for its next big star. And if the 32-year-old joins here, he will be the top candidate.

He has expressed serious interest in moving to light heavyweight or even heavyweight for “pizza” and “big money.”

Rountree isn’t thrilled about the idea. After sparring with Chimaev, the 36-year-old warned the 205-pound division that they’re “screwed” if he moves up, noting that Chimaev is a nightmare to deal with regardless of his size.

Chimaev won the middleweight belt last August by dominating Dricus du Plessis. While his goal of winning a second title is becoming more likely, he’s made sure he will never sign a contract to fight Rountree.