Joe Rogan Reveals One Special Trait That Makes Arman Tsarukyan Different From Every Other Rich MMA Kid

The “hungry fighter” narrative is as old as combat sports. We celebrate fighters who escape poverty because we assume desperation makes you a killer. It is a compelling story, but it is not the only way to build an elite athlete. Arman Tsarukyan has spent his UFC career proving this point.

When he was three, his ethnically Armenian family moved from Georgia to Russia with nothing. Tsarukyan has said they initially slept in a car and did not even own a spoon. From there, his father built a successful construction and investment business, eventually making the family very wealthy.

Critics and opponents still use Tsarukyan’s rich background to question his grit. But commentators like Joe Rogan have a very logical counter-argument. They argue that fighting for legacy and achievement, rather than survival, produces someone just as disciplined and dangerous.

Joe Rogan Calls Arman Tsarukyan a Walking Contradiction to “Rich Kid” Stereotype

Rogan recently praised Tsarukyan on his podcast, saying the Armenian lightweight destroys the stereotype that fighters from rich families can’t become elite athletes.

He explained, “His dad’s a billionaire, but he’s not lazy at all. He flies in the face of the long-standing belief that if you come from a rich family, you can’t be a great fighter. It doesn’t matter if you come from the ghetto, he’s gonna f— you up.”

Rogan added, “Some dudes are like, ‘I’m from the favelas.’ Good luck with that Armenian psychopath. Built like a Greek god, can wrestle.”

Joe Rogan says Arman Tsarukyan destroys the stereotype that fighters from rich families can’t become elite athletes 💰🤭 “His dad’s a billionaire, but he’s not lazy at all. He flies in the face of the long-standing belief that if you come from a rich family, you can’t be a great… pic.twitter.com/A2sPDwZWGC — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) May 14, 2026



Tsarukyan has clarified that while his family is comfortable, he cannot buy a private jet or yacht. Still, the wealth critique has followed him for years. Before their fight at UFC Qatar in November, Dan Hooker used it as an insult.

Hooker claimed they came from “two different places,” adding that Tsarukyan “wipes his ass with $100 bills” while Hooker was “out here slaving away, mowing my own lawns.”



The 29-year-old answered inside the cage. He submitted Hooker with an arm-triangle choke at 3:34 of the second round, proving his grit and locking down his spot as a top lightweight contender.

Arman Tsarukyan’s Work Ethic Was Built, Not Assumed

Tsarukyan’s work ethic is rooted in how he was raised. At age 11, he earned 100 rubles per hour working for his father’s construction company, learning the value of hard work long before he took fighting seriously.

By 18, he was driving luxe cars, but he was also training obsessively. He was often the first one to arrive at the gym and the last to leave, showcasing his discipline from the jump of his career.

Tsarukyan has said his father fully supported his MMA career. The family’s wealth gave him the freedom to train full-time without needing a second job. With a brilliant 23-3 record, he currently sits at No. 1 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

ALSO READ: Why Merab Dvalishvili Stepped Back From Arman Tsarukyan Fight Revealed

His wrestling, the foundation Rogan specifically called out, has been tested against the very best. Even his 2019 UFC debut loss to Islam Makhachev remains one of the toughest challenges the current champion has ever faced.

His dad’s wealth narrative was always a distraction. Rogan just put a mic to what Tsarukyan’s fight tape has shown for years. Right now, he is scheduled to face Keelon Jimison in a middleweight freestyle wrestling match at RAF 09 on May 30, in Arlington, Texas.

UFC CEO Dana White officially confirmed that Tsarukyan will serve as the official backup fighter for the upcoming Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight title fight. If either fighter drops out, Tsarukyan will step in immediately. If not, Tsarukyan has stated he expects his own booked UFC return to take place around June or July.