Arman Tsarukyan Exposes Sponsor Deal Paying 6x His Highest UFC Payday

Arman Tsarukyan is one of the best lightweights on the planet, ranked No. 2 in the UFC’s 155-pound division. But according to “Ahalkalakets” himself, fighting inside the Octagon is the least lucrative part of his career.

He got honest on a recent Podcast about the reality of UFC finances. He earns roughly $300,000 to show and win. If he loses, that drops to $150,000 becaue form that winning purse, he pays 30% in taxes immediately. Then 5% goes to the gym, 5% to the coach, and 15% to his manager.

After two to three months of full-time fight prep, he said fighters like him end up close to zero. That math makes his sponsorship numbers even more striking.

Recently, on the PBD Podcast, the 29-year-old revealed that a single brand deal now pays him roughly $3 million per year, which is around six times what he takes home from a winning UFC performance after deductions.

He confirmed that his highest total UFC payday to date was over $500,000, including bonuses. Even at this peak, one sponsor still pays him six to eight times more than his best night in the cage.

“Instead of like $500,000, I’m going to make $3 million,” he said. “For example, if I made like $500,000 a year from one brand, now I’m making like $3 million or $4 million.”

Arman Tsarukyan says he earns around $3M a year from just ONE sponsor 💰 He also says his highest UFC payday is over $500K (via @PBDsPodcast) pic.twitter.com/DjNRPdGP8P — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 28, 2026



He also confirmed that his wrestling contract pays competitively, adding, “In wrestling, I get paid well. They don’t want me to say how much they pay me because other wrestlers would want the same money. But you can buy a good Patek Philippe. With UFC? More than half a million.”

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It finally makes sense to those shocked by Tsarukyan’s $1 million Mansory Rolls-Royce. Previously, photos of him driving a Rolls-Royce reportedly stunned UFC CEO Dana White because the UFC boss knew he never paid Tsarukyan to afford something like that.

His money comes from global deals with brands like Spribe’s Aviator and Rolling Big Power tires. However, he isn’t the only one who follows the path to lead a better lifestyle.

Sean O’Malley earns a massive income from Twitch and his own supplement line. Dustin Poirier built a $35 million net worth through his hot sauce and bourbon brands. For these guys, the Octagon is a marketing tool to score high in the bank account.

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Tsarukyan last appeared in the Octagon on Nov. 22, 2025, where he submitted Dan Hooker with an arm-triangle in the second round. He plans to return this June and is the official backup for the Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje title fight at the White House on June 14. If either fighter drops out, Tsarukyan steps in for the belt.